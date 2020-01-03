Dancing On Ice's Ben Hanlin 'in agony' after falling face-first onto the ice

Magician Ben Hanlin might be OUT of Dancing On Ice after a nasty spill on the rink, according to a report.

The Sun Online claims 33-year-old Ben faceplanted into the ice over the Christmas break and has been "struggling" to train ahead of this weekend’s first show in the new series of the ITV skating competition.

The tabloid also said the TV personality sustained 'severe bruising' to his ribs in the fall - but he has vowed to continue on.

He is quoted as saying: "A few days ago I tried to work off some festive cheer by going to the ice rink in my break and literally did the worst, stupidest fall ever.

"I was warming up, I’d just stepped on the ice I was going left and right, hit a toe pick, slammed face first, belly flopped looking like a complete idiot and got up and realised that my ribs hit the ice first."

And although he has tried to carry on with rehearsals, Ben admitted the tumble has left him in "agony".

I've got bruised and swollen ribs and there’s no cure for it other than strapping it.

The determined contestant added: "When I got on set today, the physio looked at it, I’ve got bruised and swollen ribs and there’s no cure for it other than strapping it, and I have to train through the pain. The show must go on!"

ED! has approached representatives for DOI for comment.

Meanwhile, Ben appeared on Friday's This Morning live from the ice rink.

He said: "I've smashed my ribs. I fell over and they're all bandaged up."

Ben joked he could "barely" skate back in September as he was announced for the 2020 series line up.

Ben said he's "smashed" his ribs (Credit: ITV)

He said at the time : "Can I ice skate? Barely. But I did say to the producers 'if I'm going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?'

"I will try and attempt to put magic into the show if I can. We start tomorrow! On the ice for the very first time."

It is thought he was cast after ex Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher dropped out to take part in Strictly Come Dancing instead.

- Dancing On Ice returns to ITV on Sunday 5th January at 6pm

