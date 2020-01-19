The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Dancing On Ice viewers demand to know what happened with Caprice and Hamish

They have parted company

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

One couple is missing from tonight's Dancing On Ice, as revealed by Holly Willoughby near the start of the show.

And viewers are spitting chips because there has not yet been an explanation as to why Caprice Bourret and her pro partner Hamish Gaman have 'parted company'.

The pair have 'parted company' (Credit: ITV)

This revelation followed the group dance, which Caprice was not part of.

Holly said: "Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

Holly dropped the bombshell news (Credit: ITV)

"As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

All very intriguing and a little disappointing as the pair were showing early promise.

Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

Last week they finished second on the leaderboard with 25.5 points after dancing a routine to Lewis Capaldi's Some You Loved.

Fans of the show are miffed that we weren't all immediately told what had gone down...

That's one way to keep us all watching till the end of the episode.

It wasn't the only controversy; Holly's had some viewers stressing about why she's 'wearing her underwear'.

Someone at ITV is certainly earning their money provoking all these headlines!

What do you think has happened?  Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

