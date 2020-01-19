The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 19th January 2020
Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby's stunning gown causes controversy

Her look is a talking point each week

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

If we're honest, the absolute highlight of Dancing On Ice is seeing what Holly Willoughby is wearing each week.

This series she's upped the style stakes, stunning in a series of dresses fit for a winter wonderland princess.

Her gown tonight features a transparent bodice bedecked with pearls, with a ruffled base... and she looks divine.

There’s Holly in her underwear!

She revealed ahead of the show on Instagram that it was designed by Dana Harel, known for bridal wear as well as evening gowns.

But many viewers thought she'd come to work in designer underwear!

Last week, Holly's daring number got people gossiping too... some believe she's flashing too much flesh for a family show, while others find her exquisite.

She just can't win: recently the mum of three has been criticised for being 'too frumpy' on This Morning.

Somehow, we think she'll be taking it all with a pinch of salt and rightly so!

Read more: Jason Gardiner's 'jibe' at Holly's 'assets'

What do you think of Holly's gown tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

