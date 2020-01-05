Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby wows in peach gown for first show

At the beginning of January most of us are feeling a little squidgy round the middle after the festive excesses.

And probably slobbing on the sofa wearing something elasticated.

Not Holly Willoughby, who has returned to TV screens this evening for Dancing on Ice looking every inch a tanned, toned goddess.

Her gowns are a highlight of the show each week, and she didn't disappoint on Sunday evening.

Tonight's floor-length peach number nipped in at the waist with silver embellishment.

And so 2020 begins... tonight @dancingonice is back!!!!

The Joao Rolo Couture dress also featured the same embellishment on the straps along with feathers.

The 37-year-old's make-up was fresh and subtle, allowing the frock to do all the talking.

Holly gave fans a sneak peek of her look on Instagram before the show began, captioning her images: "And so 2020 begins... tonight @dancingonice is back!!!!"

The mum-of-three will no doubt be feeling the chill rinkside - suffering for her art! - as she's just got back from a Christmas break abroad.

She shared a picture on Saturday from the beach, wearing a gorgeous blue and white swimsuit.

"Well that was a beautiful Christmas, back home and ready for all that 2020 brings," she wrote.

"Better put a few more layers on before I’m rinkside tomorrow!"

Let's not feel too sorry for her!

