Casualty's Amanda Mealing reveals back problems were behind her break from the show

Amanda Mealing, who plays Connie Beauchamp in Casualty, has revealed the real reason she took a break from the soap.

Speaking today on Lorraine (January 24 2020), Amanda spoke about her return to Casualty.

Host Lorraine Kelly asked why Amanda was away from the show and the actress replied: "I've had chronic back pain. I mean I'm sure most of the viewers suffer from it and it is a terrible thing, so consuming.

Amanda appeared on Lorraine (Credit: ITV Hub)

"So I ended up having an operation on my hip."

She continued: "I was actually recovering.

"But it was also part of that reset thing, we wanted to get her [Connie] to a point and reset and we really did push her to an extreme."

Connie returned to the show this month (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Amanda's alter ego returned to the BBC medical drama earlier this month after departing the soap in August last year for a break.

In Connie's final episode of 2019, she confided in Charlie Fairhead about her addiction to prescription drugs.

Charlie dismissed Connie from the hospital (Credit: BBC)

He then ordered her to leave the emergency department.

When Connie returned, staff were surprised to see her as they had no idea about her return to work.

Amanda has been part of the Casualty and Holby City family for over 15 years.

She originally appeared in Casualty's sister show Holby from 2004 until 2010.

She then started in Casualty in 2014.

Are you glad Connie is back?

