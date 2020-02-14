Ruth Langsford slammed after Eamonn Holmes lets slip council house 'insult'

Viewers of This Morning have criticised Ruth Langsford after Eamonn Holmes let slip a comment she apparently made about council houses.

The husband and wife duo were speaking with chef Angela Hartnett about her "retro" Valentine's dinner, which she was going to cook later in the show.

Angela told the pair that she would be making prawn cocktail and steak and chips with a choice of sauces as well as black forest gateau for dessert.

Ruth and Eamonn made a comment about 'council houses' (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn said: "I could go into a restaurant and that is exactly what I would order."

Ruth continued: "The gateau used to be on the sweet trollies didn't it?"

Eamonn then revealed: "To which my wife goes, 'you're so council house.'"

Ruth hit back: "I do not say that!" to which Eamonn insisted: "Yes you do say that to me."

Ruth said: "You've just made that up."

Angela was revealing what she was cooking on the show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers weren't impressed with Eamonn's admission and slammed the couple on Twitter.

One person said: "Hate it when people say 'you're so council house' what the hell do they mean??? Common??? I’m council house and not a low life! #thismorning #ruth #poshruth #tooposhforcouncil #councilhouse."

Just because you live in a council house does not mean you are any different to anyone else.

Another wrote: "Eamonn will be in trouble for saying that Ruth calls things so 'council house'. Not very nice Ruth."

A third added: "Disgusted at Ruth saying of 'oh that is so council house'. Who does she think she is! Just because you live in a council house does not mean you are any different to anyone else."

One tweeted: "#ThisMorning what’s wrong with living in a council house? Such a snob, I won’t be watching on a Friday ever again!"

Earlier this month, Eamonn came under fire for a comment he made to Phillip Schofield as he came out as gay on This Morning.

Viewers accused the presenter of 'ruining' Phil's announcement by cracking jokes about him sharing a hot tub with Holly Willoughby.

Eamonn said: "I am disappointed in a couple of ways, first of all, I thought, big announcement from Phillip, I thought you were going to come in and announce you had resigned and I would take your job, so that wasn't to be.

"The second is there's this great imponderable in life, which has always irritated me, I thought, how come he can sit in a hot tub with Holly Willoughbooby and Steph [Phil's wife] doesn't have a problem and Dan [Holly's husband] doesn't have a problem."

Ruth and Eamonn supported Phil as he came out (Credit: ITV)

Following the backlash, both Phil and Eamonn cleared things up on Twitter.

Alongside a photo of he and Phil hugging on the programme, Eamonn wrote: "A picture paints a thousand words. This is a man who was in pain, who today confided in Ruth and I and who knows we stand in support of him, his family and his sexuality.... Also unlike some, he appreciated a laugh to break the tension. @Schoe hoping you find happiness."

Phil said on his Twitter: "Can I just say that @EamonnHolmes & @RuthieeL were utterly magnificent with me today, privately downstairs just the three of us and upstairs in front of the world.

"I couldn’t have hoped for a better, calming and loving set of hugs and support, I adore them both."

He added: "And for the record, @EamonnHolmes made me laugh, he lightened a very emotional moment and I’m very happy that he did."

