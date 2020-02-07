This Morning's Eamonn Holmes hits back at viewers in tribute to Phillip Schofield

This Morning's Eamonn Holmes appeared to hit out at viewers who accused him of 'ruining' Phillip Schofield's emotional coming-out moment with a joke.

The presenter, 60, paid tribute to Phil on Twitter by posting a still of them hugging on the set of This Morning, taken shortly after Phil's candid interview with co-host and close pal Holly Willoughby about coming out as gay.

Eamonn tweeted: "A picture paints a thousand words."

A picture paints a thousand words.

This is a man who was in pain , who today confided in Ruth and I and who knows we stand in support of him, his family and his sexuality .... Also unlike some, he appreciated a laugh to break the tension. @Schofe hoping you find happiness. 👏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/p7RuE7H8uY — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 7, 2020

Read more: OPINION: Phillip Schofield coming out is so important for the LBGT community

Seemingly putting an end to rumours of a feud between Phil and his wife Ruth Langsford, Eammon continued: "This is a man who was in pain, who today confided in Ruth and I and who knows we stand in support of him, his family and his sexuality."

He added: "Also unlike some, he appreciated a laugh to break the tension. @Schofe hoping you find happiness."

Viewers slammed Eamonn Holmes earlier today and said he 'ruined' Phil's announcement by cracking jokes about him sharing a hot tub with Holly.

Eamonn brought out his trademark humour (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn also said that when he heard Schofe was going to make an announcement on the show, he thought he was going to quit This Morning – and added that he thought he would be in line for his job.

Unlike some, he appreciated a laugh to break the tension.

Speaking to Phil, Eamonn said: "I am disappointed in a couple of ways, first of all, I thought, big announcement from Phillip, I thought you were going to come in and announce you had resigned and I would take your job, so that wasn't to be.

"The second is there's this great imponderable in life, which has always irritated me, I thought, how come he can sit in a hot tub with Holly Willoughbooby and Steph [Phil's wife] doesn't have a problem and Dan [Holly's husband] doesn't have a problem."

They hugged it out live on air (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Phillip Schofield breaks down as he reveals family's reaction to him coming out as gay

Pointing to Ruth, Eamonn said: "I thought, she would have a problem, I thought, no, no."

While Phil laughed off the comments on screen, his army of supporters weren't best pleased with Eamonn's jokes.

What did you think of Eamonn's comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.