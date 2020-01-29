NTAs: Viewers unimpressed with David Walliams' joke about Caroline Flack

TV's Piers Morgan and viewers have slammed David Walliams for making a "nasty" joke about Caroline Flack at the National Television Awards.

The Love Island host has taken a step back from the limelight recently as she's facing court following an assault charge.

At the end of Tuesday evening's show, Joel Dommett came on stage to present an award alongside The Masked Singer contestant Hedgehog.

David's joke didn't go down well (Credit: ITV)

Joel insisted that the mystery person in the costume may not be the real celebrity taking part in the ITV show.

David joked: "Thank you Joel. So nice to see Caroline Flack back on TV as well."

Joel presented an award alongside Hedgehog (Credit: ITV)

The audience booed and many viewers criticised David's choice of joke.

Among those were Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, who branded the jibe "nasty".

Walliams' nasty little dig at Caroline Flack went down like a lead balloon. A bit like his entire hosting performance tonight. #NTAs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 28, 2020

He tweeted: "Walliams' nasty little dig at Caroline Flack went down like a lead balloon. A bit like his entire hosting performance tonight."

During Wednesday's edition of the daytime show, Piers said: "At the end there was a very nasty little dig at Caroline Flack at the end out of nowhere.

That was bang out of order what David has just said about Caroline.

"Whatever you think of her, she's had the worst few weeks of her life and then she has to put up with Walliams doing this."

Viewers were also unimpressed with one person writing on Twitter: "Didn't really get that David Walliams joke about Caroline Flack tbh."

Didn't really get that David Walliams joke about Caroline Flack tbh. #NTAs — LordJames (@HashtagChambers) January 28, 2020

Another said: "David Walliams should be sacked, he said it. That was bad the nasty dig at Caroline Flack crossed the line!"

A third added: "That was bang out of order what David has just said about Caroline."

David Walliams should be sacked, he said it. That was bad the nasty dig at Caroline Flack crossed the line! #NTAs — Grace☺️ (@gracex109) January 28, 2020

That was bang out of order what David has just said about Caroline😶 #ntas — SoapFan999🤩 (@soapfan999) January 28, 2020

Others didn't seem phased by the joke and found it funny.

David Williams’ Caroline Flack joke 🤣👌#NTAs — Jordan James (@mrjordanjames_) January 28, 2020

Oh David you naughty mentioning Caroline Flack omg🤭🙈 #NTAs — Newt (@babynewt_) January 28, 2020

Last month, Caroline was arrested and charged with assault after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline, 40, is awaiting trial - due to begin on March 4 - after pleading not guilty to assault by battery.

Meanwhile, Piers didn't attend last night's NTAs and instead sat at home and gave his fans a running commentary instead.

Caroline is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to the assault charge (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He took aim at David's presenting style, branding the host "annoying" and "creepy".

Piers tweeted: "Just when you thought it couldn't possibly get any worse, creepy Walliams strips half naked to give himself an award."

The presenter also accused David of making the show all about him, adding in another tweet: "BREAKING: Me-Me-Me-Walliams invites audience to call him a 'national treasure'...and is met with deafening silence."

