Wednesday 29th January 2020
Piers Morgan

NTAs: Piers Morgan wants Bradley Walsh to host the ceremony next year

He said he was "100 times funnier" than David Wallliams

By Nancy Brown
After revealing that he wasn't attending this year's National Television Awards, it appears Piers Morgan was tuning in at home.

And the outspoken Good Morning Britain host had his followers more than entertained as he pretty much live tweeted throughout the show.

Top of disgruntled Piers' hit list was NTA host David Walliams.

GMB star Piers vented his NTA frustrations on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

He appeared to take exception to the booking and has declared that he wants The Chase star Bradley Walsh to host the star-studded ceremony next year.

Taking to Twitter, Piers stated that Bradley – who attended with his son Barney – was "100 times funnier than the host".

Bradley attended with his son Barney (Credit: Splash News)

He also asked why Bradley wasn't winning any awards, calling him one of the "most entertaining" guys on TV.

Piers' followers appeared to agree with him, with many commenting on the rift between Piers and Britain's Got Talent judge David.

Bradley Walsh's loser reactions have been 100 times funnier than anything the host has done. Can he do it next year?

Earlier this week, Piers launched a scathing attack on David, while David is said to have threatened to boycott Simon Cowell's 60th birthday party if Piers attended.

"Piers and David actually cannot stand each other and it's hilarious," said one follower.

Another backed Bradley to host the 2021 NTAs and called Walliams a "tragic waste of organs".

Bradley had viewers – and Piers – in hysterics with his loser reactions after being beaten to gongs not once but twice by presenting duo Ant and Dec.

Bradley's loser reactions had viewers in stitches (Credit: ITV)

He was caught on camera mouthing "naughty words" and grimacing, while muttering something to his giggling son Barney.

Bradley also appeared to say it was an "absolute joke" when I'm A Celebrity beat The Chase to win the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

