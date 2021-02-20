Zara McDermott has revealed she’s quit Made In Chelsea after making her Revenge Porn documentary for BBC Three.

The reality TV star has confirmed she is stepping away from the format that put her in front of TV audiences.

And it seems like Zara, 24, could choose to move behind the cameras in future to make more factual programming instead.

Sam Thompson looks to be staying but it seems Zara McDermott is leaving Made In Chelsea (Credit: Splash News)

What is Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn about?

In the documentary, former Love Island contestant Zara opens up about how she was affected by revenge porn aged just 14.

She explains how being bullied at school and the incident which saw her pressured by a boy into sending a nude image led her to consider taking her own life.

Making the programme has affected Zara so much she now wishes to move away from reality TV entirely.

No more reality TV, it’s hard on the soul.

She told The Sun’s TV Mag she had left the E4 series, but her boyfriend Sam Thompson remains on the show. She was first cast in late 2019.

Zara continued: “I would like to do more documentaries. I’m bursting with ideas and I think I surprised myself. I was obviously nervous, a year ago. I enjoyed that gratification of helping people.

“That’s my goal for this year and next year. No more reality TV, it’s hard on the soul.”

Zara McDermott joined the E4 series in 2019 (Credit: Made In Chelsea YouTube)

From politics to Love Island to documentary making

Zara, who worked as political advisor before being cast on Love Island in 2018, also noted she has missed helping make “positive changes” while working in reality TV.

Reflecting on her role as an “influencer”, Zara continued: “Superficial isn’t always bad. But there comes a point where I have a very active brain and I want to feel like I’m doing something and making some kind of positive change.”

Zara McDermott hopes to move from Love Island to making more documentaries (Credit: Love Island YouTube)

She also sketched out her priorities as being able to balance aspects in her life such as influencing, fashion and working with charities alongside her campaigning for changes to the law regarding revenge porn.

ED! has approached a representative for Zara for comment.

Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn is available on BBC Three and on iPlayer from February 23.

