Zara McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima are the latest duo to foxtrot off the Strictly 2023 dance floor.

The Revenge Porn programme maker lost out to Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in Sunday (October 29) night’s dance-off.

Zara, 26, was also bottom of the scoreboard with 25 points for her Halloween week Charleston before it was confirmed she’d be pitched against Adam in a final attempt to win over the judges.

Zara McDermott leaves Strictly 2023

However, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all decided it should be Zara and Graziano to go after the celebs had given their last ditch performances.

Head judge Shirley Ballas also indicated she would have sent Zara on her way, if the judges’ vote had been tied.

A sobbing Zara declared she has “had the time of my life” following the verdict.

“Just to be here is incredible,” she said, adding: “It has been the most amazing experience.”

Pro partner Graziano went on to hail “real novice” and “humble” Zara’s “good soul”.

“You have never danced before. I am so proud of you,” he continued.

However, according to a tabloid report, it was claimed former 2018 Love Island cast member Zara’s telly past may have gone against her.

The Sun quotes an unnamed source as saying: “Ultimately, she’s still remembered as a reality star and she feels that viewers just couldn’t get past her being an ex Love Island contestant.”

However, a rep for Zara slammed the claims as “nonsense”.

Strictly fans on Zara McDermott

Going by social media reactions, Zara was liked by viewers – but they didn’t rate her dancing.

“Oh Zara, bless her she was an awful dancer but had me in tears there. Such a nice girl #Strictly,” one Twitter user wrote following the results announcement.

Another put it: “Love Zara, she really did try her best but she’s just a bit [blank] #Strictly.”

“Zara looked like she just couldn’t be bothered, can’t say I’m sad to see the back of her #Strictly,” claimed another viewer.

Meanwhile someone else tweeted: “Adam was saved primarily because Zara can’t dance #Strictly.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on Saturday November 4, on BBC One, at 7.05pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

