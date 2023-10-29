Strictly star ‘can’t believe it’s over’ as they’re eliminated following ‘shock’ dance-off

The Strictly results are in and it’s bad news for Zara McDermott and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

Zara and Graz became the fifth couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing as they faced Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk in the dreaded dance-off tonight (October 29).

Both couples performed their routines again. Adam and Luba performed their American Smooth to Magic Moments by Perry Como. Then Zara and her Graziano performed their Charleston to Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue and his Orchestra in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Strictly results: The judges’ verdict

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Adam and Luba. Craig said: “For me one couple did remarkably well and nailed that routine. That couple is Adam and Luba.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Adam and Luba and said: “Well I feel there was definitely a fighting spirit from both couples, I think both couples improved remarkably, they were both stunning, I will save Adam and Luba.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Adam and Luba. He said: “Well it’s not much of a consolation now – but both couples danced very well and both couples put their best foot forward. But for me it was couple that was the best quality – and that couple is Adam and Luba.”

With three votes to Adam and Luba it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, however, head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save Adam and Luba. Shirley said: “I agreed I would have saved Adam and Luba.”

Zara reacts

When asked by Tess Daly about her time on the show, Zara said: “I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible. Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously. My fellow contestants are just incredible. It has been the most amazing experience. I can’t believe it’s over but I am going to be here in spirit every week supporting them.”

Strictly fans had previously shared their shock at Adam landing in the bottom two alongside Zara, given his position on the leaderboard going into the public vote. “Didn’t expect Adam to be there,” said one reacting to the Strictly results spoiler on social media. “Did not expect Adam to be in the bottom! That’s shocked me,” said another.

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday November 4 at 7.05pm.

