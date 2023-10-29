Strictly spoiler leaks and fans are furious: ‘Did not expect them to be in the bottom two’

The results of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing elimination have been leaked by one spoiler account, leaving fans fuming.

The bottom two pairs were leaked online, via a mole in the studio audience.

This insider revealed that tonight’s show (October 29) will come down to a dance-off between two couples and fans have been left baffled at the inclusion of one pair in the bottom two.

Strictly aired its Halloween special last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans furious as results leaked by spoiler account

Reacting to the spoilers in question, a number of Strictly fans were left fuming at one couple’s inclusion in the bottom two. Many felt that this celeb had been unfairly picked on.

“People are saying there have been no shockers, but I for one, didn’t think they would be in the dance-off!” exclaimed one fan.

“Did not expect them to be in the bottom! That’s shocked me,” another agreed.

“They shouldn’t have been in the bottom two,” another said.

“Happy with who went out. Not so much with the other being in the dance-off,” fumed a fourth.

But which celebrity couples will be in the bottom two tonight? And who will be eliminated following the dance-off?

Zara McDermott is the bookies’ favourite to leave tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who will be eliminated from Strictly tonight?

According to William Hill, Love Island star Zara McDermott is favourite for elimination tonight, with odds of 1/2. Next up is former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, at odds of 9/2.

They are followed by Annabel Croft (11/2), Krishnan Guru-Murthy (10/1) and Angela Rippon (16/1).

Meanwhile, we learned yesterday that Corrie star Ellie Leach’s chances in the competition have shot up – and is predicted to overtake Nigel Harman in the race for second place.

Bobby Brazier remains the overall favourite to win Strictly this year. But can he and partner Dianne Buswell hold their nerve?

Catch the Strictly results show tonight (October 29) on BBC One at 7.20pm.

