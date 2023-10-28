Nigel Harman dealt huge blow ahead of tonight’s Strictly performance

EastEnders star Nigel Harman has been dealt a massive blow ahead of his performance on tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing. The actor, who bookies had previously tipped to do well in the competition, may have been surpassed by one of his peers.

Nigel emerged as an early frontrunner, scoring an impressive 32 out of 40 for his first dance in the competition. He has continued to do consistently well – behind current favourite Bobby Brazier – but another favourite to take the glitterball trophy has emerged.

But who might be leaving Nigel in the dust?

Nigel’s chances in the competition seem to be diminishing (Credit: BBC)

Nigel Harman dealt huge blow ahead of Strictly tonight

Speaking to GB News, an online bookmaker has revealed that EastEnders star Nigel may have competition in the race to first place. Recent data suggests that Coronation Street star Ellie Leach may ultimately pip Nigel to the post.

James Leyfield from gambling.com said: “Punters have continued to back Ellie on Strictly Come Dancing betting sites this week, after her impressive 37-point Paso Doble last Saturday.”

It suddenly looks like Ellie is now his biggest competition rather than Nigel

“The former Coronation Street actress – who was 8/1 last Friday – is into 10/3, from 9/2 at the beginning of the week, and she is now joint-second favourite alongside Nigel Harman,” he continued.

Ellie has shot up in the competition… but could she win it? (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Leach to take second place as Bobby Brazier wins Strictly?

While Ellie is rising in the ranks, Bobby remains favourite to win Strictly overall. Speaking on Bobby’s chances, James said: “Former EastEnders actor Nigel has been pushed out to 10/3 from 11/4 earlier in the week, but current Albert Square resident Bobby Brazier is still favourite to win the Glitterball Trophy,” James said.

“Bobby is into 15/8 with Bet365, but it suddenly looks like Ellie is now his biggest competition rather than Nigel.”

Could Ellie surpass Nigel?

