Anton Du Beke is the bearer of more bad news for Giovanni Pernice as he announces further blow

It’s been a tough week for Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice and it’s only gotten worse now that judge Anton Du Beke shared more bad news.

On Monday (October 23), Giovanni’s dance partner Amanda Abbington revealed she had left the competition for “personal” reasons. In her statement shared on Instagram, she thanked everyone at Strictly but failed to acknowledge Giovanni.

Rumours have suggested the pair weren’t getting along. However, nothing has ever been confirmed.

Amanda announced her departure from Strictly on Monday (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni’s shows with Anton have been cancelled

Sadly, Giovanni has received more bad news. This time, from Strictly judge Anton.

In 2024, the pair were scheduled to perform in their own shows at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall. Titled Let Me Entertain You, An Evening With Anton Du Beke and Anton & Giovanni, all of them have now been completely cancelled.

Announcing the news via his Instagram Story, Anton shared a photo of the venue’s statement with a sad face emoji.

The statement read: “UPDATE – Sadly as the venue remains closed indefinitely due to the RAAC Concrete issue, the following performances at St David’s Hall, Cardiff have been cancelled.

“Ticket holders for these events will be refunded by their point of purchase.”

Giovanni has yet to react to the news.

Anton announces that all their Cardiff shows have been cancelled (Credit: Instagram)

Giovanni deals with more cancellations

On Tuesday (October 24), Giovanni was forced to push back the launch of his cosmetic brand, GP Vita, due to Amanda’s exit.

According to an inside source, he is “really disappointed that Amanda’s time on Strictly has come to a premature end. He wanted nothing more than to continue competing with her by his side”.

“It was set to be such a big week for him with the launch of his new business GP Vita but after Amanda’s announcement, it didn’t feel right for him to go forward with the scheduled plan,” the insider continued.

