Giovanni Pernice’s reaction to Amanda Abbington blanking him in her Strictly exit statement

Former Strictly contestant Amanda Abbington shared a lengthy statement after quitting the show, but how did her dance partner Giovanni Pernice react after she blanked him?

Amanda announced she had left the show on Monday (October 23). In response, Giovanni posted on Instagram a photo of himself with Amanda and shared his support.

“Amanda .. I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love,” he wrote in his caption.

Amanda quit Strictly on Monday (Credit: BBC)

Amanda didn’t acknowledge Giovanni in her statement

A day following her departure, Amanda also took to Instagram to discuss her Strictly exit. Uploading a snapshot of her dancing shoes, the Sherlock actor wrote a lengthy caption.

“It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue,” she expressed.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside,” Amanda continued.

“I want to thank the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them.”

Amanda concluded by saying that she was “sad” that she couldn’t continue in the competition. She thanked those who voted for her in the competition and everyone who had sent her kind messages.

How did Giovanni react?

With absolutely no mention of Giovanni in her caption, he has yet to publicly like or comment on her post.

Even though the pair still follow each other, Amanda didn’t comment or like Giovanni’s post either.

That said, many of the Strictly family from hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, contestant Zara McDermott, and professional dancer Amy Dowden did share a comment.

Giovanni hasn’t publicy acknowleged Amanda’s post (Credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes, however, it appears Giovanni has been taking his frustrations privately.

“This has really annoyed him. He’s barely heard from her for 10 days. She hasn’t been replying to messages or telling him what’s happening. He’s been complaining about it to friends. He’s frustrated,” an inside source told the Daily Star.

“He is worried the drama will be damaging for his career and make him look bad,” they continued. However, his rep shut down the claims, calling them “nonsense”.

