Fans share fears as Giovanni Pernice returns to Strictly Come Dancing: ‘He looked completely lost and sad’

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have shared their fears for “devastated” Giovanni Pernice as he returned to the show – alone – last night (October 28). It follows the dance professional’s celeb partner Amanda Abbington’s shock exit from the competition.

Amanda quit the show last week, citing “personal” reasons for her backing out. While some have speculated that a feud between her and Giovanni may be the cause, others are now fearful over the Italian star’s future on the series.

A body language expert has also weighed in, suggesting that Giovanni may not be taking his early exit well…

Amanda Abbington quit Strictly last week… leaving Giovanni high and dry (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans share fears for Giovanni Pernice following Amanda Abbington exit

Writing on Twitter as last night’s episode aired, a number of fans shared their fears for Giovanni. Some worried that the early exit may lead to him quitting the series altogether.

“You can tell that Giovanni has been affected by what has happened with Amanda. He is not himself tonight, I think this will be last Strictly. I can’t see him coming back next series. What a shame – he has been [bleeped],” one viewer speculated.

“Poor Giovanni looked completely lost and sad tonight,” another shared.

“Expected but sad seeing Giovanni so down since everything that’s happened. I hope that Amanda and Giovanni focus on themselves, maintain their great friendship and keep dancing! I hope to see them dancing again together next series!” a third wrote.

“Poor Giovanni, he looks devastated,” claimed a fourth.

Giovanni appeared just a handful of times on the show last night. He was seen up in Claudia Winkleman’s area, towards the back of the pack, as she interviewed the celebs after their Halloween week dances.

Giovanni, the self-titled King of Halloween, was seen wearing face paint and, at one point, messing around with Nikita Kuzmin.

Giovanni appeared dejected last night, fans claimed (Credit: BBC)

‘A personal and professional nightmare,’ says body language expert

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James also weighed in. She suggested that Giovanni may no longer be giving Strictly his all.

“Halloween is traditionally Giovanni’s biggest week on Strictly, but this time it was more like a personal and professional nightmare. Instead of thrilling fans with one of his sensual, spooky routines he was relegated to the back row on the balcony thanks to his partner Amanda pulling out of the competition and his body language suggested a desire to not be there at all,” Judi claimed.

His body language suggested a desire to not be there at all.

“Giovanni did everything to stay out of shot, actually pulling other pro dancers to stand in front of him. When he was visible he looked distracted with an eye-dart rather than focusing on the competing couple. He assumed a pose that looked submissive and self-protective, standing with his hands in the fig-leaf position, firmly clasped directly in front of his crotch,” she continued.

However, when ED! approached Giovanni’s reps for comment on Judi’s claims, they were quickly shut down.

“This is complete rubbish,” said the pro’s spokesperson.

Read more: Strictly’s Amanda Abbington breaks silence after ‘tragic loss’: ‘You never know what people are truly going through’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!