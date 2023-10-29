Strictly star Amanda Abbington has returned to social media to speak out following the tragic death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

In a heartfelt Instagram post today (October 29), Amanda spoke of this huge sense of loss – saying: “We can never, ever know what people are really, truly going through.”

This follows her shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing, for which she cited “personal reasons”, leading some to wonder whether there might be a rift between Amanda and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

The star has paid tribute to Friends actor Matthew Perry (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Abbington speaks out on ‘tragic loss’ of Friends star Matthew Perry

Posting on her Instagram account today, Amanda shared a tribute to Friends icon Matthew Perry, following his tragic death late last night (October 28).

“I read his book from cover to cover. We can never, ever know what people are really, truly going through,” Amanda wrote in the caption, which accompanied a picture of Matthew smiling.

“Humans are so clever at hiding what is actually going on. Walking through life masking so much pain and sadness with a smile and a joke. I remember watching Matthew Perry and falling in love with his beautiful ability to make people laugh so effortlessly,” she said.

Amanda continued: “He was the consummate clown, gifted in his craft. Even with everything going on in the world right now, this is a huge and devastating shock and a tragic loss. So sad at his untimely and unfair passing.

“We must all try and look after each other. Because we actually have no idea,” she finished.

Matthew reportedly died from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home.

Amanda shocked fans with her sudden Strictly exit (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington addresses Strictly exit in statement

Earlier this week, Amanda addressed her exit from Strictly in a statement. However, in the statement, she made no mention of partner Giovanni.

She wrote online: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

“I want to thank the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them.”

