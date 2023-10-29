Strictly star ‘splits from boyfriend’ as she eyes ‘place in the final’: ‘She doesn’t want any distractions’

The infamous Strictly Come Dancing curse has apparently struck again, following the news that a pro dancer has split from her boyfriend.

It comes as the competition enters its sixth week, and the race for first place begins to pick up pace.

The so-called Strictly curse affects celebrities and professionals alike – a phenomenon in which seemingly loved-up couples end their relationships after joining the show.

The curse appeared to have struck again yesterday (October 28), as 2022 star Ellie Simmonds split from her partner, Matt Dean.

But which of this year’s Strictly stars has fallen foul of the curse?

Dancer Katya Jones has reportedly split from her partner in order to focus on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Katya Jones ‘splits from partner William Abbotts’

The Sun reported today (Sunday, October 29) that professional dancer Katya Jones has split from her partner, William Abbotts. A source for the tabloid claimed: “The union ran its course. Katya is single and focusing on the dance competition.”

The source continued to speculate: “She knows she has a strong chance of making it to the final this year. She doesn’t want any distractions.”

This is not Katya’s first brush with the so-called curse – she and dance partner Seann Walsh courted controversy after their kiss in 2018, while they were both in relationships. The kiss ended up bringing about the end of her marriage to fellow pro Neil Jones.

ED! has contacted Katya’s reps for comment.

Are Katya and Nigel’s chances in jeopardy? (Credit: BBC)

Nigel Harman’s Strictly chances plunge as Ellie takes second place?

This year, Katya is dancing with actor and former EastEnders star Nigel Harman. The pair quickly emerged as one of the bookies’ favourites to win the competition.

We reported yesterday (October 28) that Nigel’s place in the competition is now at risk. Bookies have predicted that Coronation Street star Ellie Leach could soon overtake him, taking second place behind current favourite Bobby Brazier. As it is, the pair are currently neck-and-neck.

“The former Coronation Street actress – who was 8/1 last Friday – is into 10/3, from 9/2 at the beginning of the week, and she is now joint-second favourite alongside Nigel Harman,” said a spokesperson from gambling.com.

Could Nigel and Katya lose out to Ellie and Vito?

