You Don’t Know Me on BBC One stars Sophie Wilde as mysterious Kyra – but who is she and what else has she been in?

The four-parter promises to be the next big unmissable thriller and the character of Kyra is central to the plot.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sophie Wilde, who plays Lyra in the BBC mini-series, in association with Netflix.

Sophie Wilde as Kyra in You Don’t Know Me (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: You Don’t Know Me: BBC releases first trailer and confirms start date of gripping crime drama

Who plays Kyra in You Don’t Know Me?

Sophie Wilde stars as Kyra in the four-part mini-series You Don’t Know Me on BBC One.

She stars opposite Samuel Adewunmi, who plays Hero.

Hero meets Kyra on a bus, and begins to woo her.

The pair subsequently fall for each other and move in together – until she vanishes one day out of the blue.

But where has she gone? And why?

Her disappearance turns Hero’s life upside down, and ultimately leads him to a life of crime.

In You Don’t Know Me, Hero attempts to prove to a jury that he did not commit murder…

Who is Sophie Wilde?

Actress Sophie is a relative newcomer to TV acting.

In fact, her appearance in You Don’t Know Me is only her second ever TV acting role!

Her first role was as Scout in Australian drama Eden.

The eight-part series follows the disappearance of a young woman, which triggers a devastating chain of events which lays bare the dark, hidden heart of paradise.

Later this year, fans will also be able to see Sophie in The Portable Door, Uncalculated and Tom Jones.

Sophie Wilde as Kyra in the cast of You Don’t Know Me (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Loved Angela Black? The top TV thrillers to watch next this winter

How old is Sophie Wilde and where is she from?

Rising star Sophie is currently 23 years of age.

She was raised by an Ivorian mother – from the Ivory Coast in southern West Africa – and an Australian father.

She completed short acting courses as a child and attended Sydney’s Newtown High School of the Performing Arts before enrolling at NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art).

In her first job after graduating, Sophie starred in the role of Ophelia in Bell Shakespeare’s acclaimed 2020 production of Hamlet.

Sophie lives in Sydney, Australia.

What does Sophie Wilde say about the role of Kyra?

Sophie admits that filming in the UK – as well as the “interesting script” drew her to the role of Kyra.

She says: “I’m Australian so to be able to work in the UK and to work on a piece that feels very British in its nature was something that appealed to me in a lot of ways.”

Although the BBC synopsis paints the series as a courtroom drama, and about the trial of Hero, Sophie tells us the show is “all about love”.

She says: “It’s all about love and the lengths you will go to for the people you love.”

The actress also reveals she used a dialect coach to master the British accent.

You Don’t Know Me will start on Sunday December 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

Are you excited to watch You Don’t Know Me on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.