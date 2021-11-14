If you enjoyed watching the likes of Angela Black and The Tower, then you’ll soon be needing another dose of jaw-dropping adrenaline – so what are the top TV thrillers coming soon?

The main TV channels have a whole bunch of exciting thrillers coming up…

And here’s our pick of the best you’ll be able to watch in the remainder of 2021 and early 2022.

Sheridan Smith as Jenna in upcoming TV thriller The Teacher (Credit: Channel 5)

TV thrillers coming soon – The Teacher on Channel 5

The Teacher is a psychological thriller starring Sheridan Smith and Kelvin Fletcher.

The Channel 5 four-part series follows school teacher Jenna, whose life begins to unravel after she’s accused of a sexual encounter with a pupil.

But she has no memory of what happened that night.

Drunk when the incident allegedly occurred, she can’t remember a thing.

She must do everything she can to find out the truth and prove her innocence.

Channel 5 tells us: “With no memory of the night in question, Jenna’s only hope of redemption lies in uncovering the truth about a dark event in her past that returns to haunt her.”

We’re intrigued…

The Teacher is due any day now on C5.

Jamie Dornan stars in thriller The Tourist set in the Australian outback (Credit: BBC One)

The Tourist on BBC One

Jamie Dornan leads the cast of this six-part mystery thriller from BBC and HBO Max.

It’s from the producers of hit series The Missing and Liar – so we’re already expecting HUGE things!

The drama is about a British man who has “merciless figures from his past pursuing him”, only he doesn’t remember his own identity or why he’s being chased.

He finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

As he battles to survive, he tries to piece together vital clues about who is chasing him.

His search for answers sends him to the furthest corners of Australia’s most brutal environments.

The show features a star-studded cast that includes Dumplin’ actress Danielle Macdonald.

Line of Duty star Shalom Brune-Franklin and The Missing’s Ólafur Darri Ólafsson are also in the cast.

The show has been described as having a “ticking time-bomb” at its heart

The Tourist is expected to air on BBC One later this year.

Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester join forces in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV)

TV thrillers coming soon – Trigger Point on ITV1

Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Life’s Adrian Lester team up in ITV1’s tense thriller Trigger Point.

Vicky plays Lana Washington, a bomb disposal operative in the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

Adrian Lester stars as Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her.

Both are ex-military and extremely close, having served together in Afghanistan.

They are pushed to breaking point when they are forced to deal with a series of homemade explosives.

Is the bomber premeditatedly targeting their unit?

And who is the bomber’s real identity?

ITV tells us: “When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate.”

Trigger Point, from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, is predicted to air in late 2021/early 2022.

Stay Close

Thriller Stay Close questions how much you can ever REALLY know someone.

Three people each conceal dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect.

Ray, the once-promising documentary photographer, is now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids.

Detective Broome is unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case.

And Megan is a working mother of three who has run away from a dangerous past.

In Harlan Coban’s Stay Close, an old friend from Megan’s past delivers some shocking news which impacts on all three characters.

As the past comes back to haunt them it threatens to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them.

Richard Armitage, Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish star – what a cast!

Stay Close will stream on Netflix from New Year’s Eve on 2021 at 8pm.

Stay Close on Netflix starring Cush Jumbo

TV thrillers coming soon – The English on BBC One

Emily Blunt will star in a new BBC One series which has been described as “a high-octane epic Western” thriller.

It’s set in the mythic mid-American landscape in the year of 1890.

The Quiet Place actress plays Cornelia Locke.

Cornelia is an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

The English is expected to air on BBC One later this year or in the early half of 2022.

Poppy Gilbert, Billy Howle, Erin Doherty, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Jack Farthing star in upcoming thriller Chloe (Credit: BBC One)

More TV thrillers coming up in 2021 and 2022

The Ipcress File, the first in the Harry Palmer spy thriller series, is being adapted into a six part television series for ITV.

Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole takes on the iconic role of Harry Palmer.

Meanwhile, Bohemian Rhapsody’s Lucy Boynton stars as Jean, and BAFTA award-winning actor Tom Hollander portrays Dalby.

The Ipcress File is author Len Deighton’s first spy novel introducing the British spy Harry Palmer, set in Berlin and London during the 1960s.

The series will air on ITV later sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Death Comes as the End has been confirmed by BBC One, although no cast has been announced.

Vanity Fair screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes is adapting Agatha Christie’s novel set in Ancient Egypt in the early 20th Century.

It’s about a young woman who suspects her priest father may be tied up in the death of a concubine.

Meanwhile, Sex Education director Alice Seabright is the creator, writer and director of BBC One’s six-part thriller Chloe.

It explores obsession, identity and grief.

The BBC says: “Becky thinks Chloe has the perfect life.

“Years after Chloe abandoned her when they were teenagers, Becky still obsessively watches Chloe’s life through her picture-perfect social media.

“But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and infiltrate the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends.”

Jessica Plummer as Emma, and David Edward Oyelowo in The Girl Before (Credit: BBC One)

TV thrillers coming soon

The Girl Before is the BBC One adaptation of JP Delaney’s bestselling psychological thriller.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Jane, who stumbles on the rental opportunity of a lifetime – the chance to live in an ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect.

There’s just one catch; she has to live by his list of exacting rules.

And the house has a past.

The Rig on Amazon Prime is directed by Line of Duty and Bodyguard’s John Strickland.

It follows the crew of the Kishorn Bravo oil rig, which is stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea.

But, just as they are due to return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world…

Ridley on ITV1 stars Line of Duty legend Adrian Dunbar.

Ridley sees its eponymous retired detective enticed out of retirement by a truly twisted murder case.

Meanwhile, The Capture will return to BBC One with its second series.

The thriller has cast I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu in season two.

Which of these TV thrillers are you most looking forward to watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.