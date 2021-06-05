Doc Martin fans have been patiently waiting for season 2 and unfortunately it has been delayed due to Covid.

The finale ever series of the ITV favourite was supposed to wrap this year but has been put back to 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions making it difficult to make the show.

However, there could be some good news about the future of the iconic drama…

Doc Martin is coming to an end (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin spin-off?

Ian McNeice, who plays plumber Bert Large, has teased that there may still be life in the show.

He claims that show bosses would be “foolish” to not consider a spin-off for his character.

“Oh definitely. I think we’d be foolish not to do something like that,” he told Go Tours.

“If you look at shows that have been very successful there’s always the possibility of a spin-off.

“Like Breaking Bad, Only Fools & Horses, Cheers. There are a lot of people who like the characters of Bert and Al, maybe there is a spin-off for them. It’s a hope!

“But I think Buffalo Pictures, who own it, wouldn’t want to do it. I don’t know whether they would relinquish the rights for someone else to pick up.

He added: “I will keep my ears and eyes open as we reach towards the end of series 10, to see if there is any possibility.”

Series nine ended on an explosive cliff-hanger in November 2019 and, ever since, fans have been demanding answers in the form of more episodes.

Ian McNeice is keen to do a spin-off (Credit: ITV)

Why is series 10 the last for Doc Martin?

In September last year, Martin Clunes said: “We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin.

“When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have.

“The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world. We are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time. However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye.

“We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021. We are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

Although Martin loved his time in the role, he also said in a previous interview with I Heart British TV, he’d “probably retire” after filming next season.

