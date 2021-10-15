will.i.am in The Blackprint
TV

Will.i.am: The Blackprint viewers urge black history to be taught in schools after ‘inspirational’ documentary

It was an amazing documentary!

By Paul Hirons

Will.i.am: The Blackprint viewers have urged for black history to be taught in schools after last night’s “inspirational” documentary (Thursday October 14).

The Voice coach and Black Eyed Peas star, 46, travelled up and down the UK to explore the history of black people in Britain.

And the viewers were shocked at how little they knew.

will.i.am in The Blackprint
Will surprised many with is exploration of black history (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Will.i.am: The Blackprint last night?

Will.i.am explored all facets of black history, including some uncomfortable explorations into the slave trade and Britain’s part in it.

However, he also uncovered some inspirational figures from black history who lived in the UK – including John Archer, the first black mayor in the country.

Read more: What is the real name of Will.i.am? Who is his partner and how old is he?

Will.i.am also met musicians in Peckham, people in Birmingham, community leaders and school kids who all had a story to tell.

But it was the incredible depth and richness of black history in the UK that really opened people’s eyes.

How did viewers react to the ‘inspirational’ documentary?

One viewer took to Twitter and said: “I hope teachers are watching @ITV #TheBlackprint and play this episode to the children in school for #BlackHistoryMonth…

“… so they understand more than the history taught in school and learn about the horror of slavery and the beauty of black excellence. Such an important show.”

Another wrote: “Why am I learning more about my ancestors in an ITV documentary than I did in my whole education?

“Thank you @iamwill for putting real Black History in the spotlight and teaching us about the real history of this country #theblackprint #BlackHistoryMonth.”

“#theblackprint learning so much and I’m a teacher.

“It’s shocking that we still don’t learn about black history in our lessons.

“Why isn’t it on the curriculum? #william #ITV.”

will.i.am in The Voice
Will, ahem, will be back in The Voice in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

What else is Will up to?

There’s more good news for will.i.am fans.

With the success of The Blackprint under his belt, the star is returning for an 11th series of The Voice in the New Year.

Read more: The Voice UK is returning in 2022 but with a major change – and it’s good news for hopefuls

ITV confirmed that the singing competition will be back in 2022, with fellow judges Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Sir Tom Jones also returning.

Furthermore, there will be a new round, too.

The Callbacks will see contestant who made it through the blind auditions battle for a place in the semi-finals.

