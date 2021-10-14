What is the real name of Will.i.am? Who is his partner and how old is he?

Will.i.am returns to ITV1 to front new documentary The Blackprint – but does he have a partner and how old is he?

Are the Black Eyed Peas still together, and what’s his real name?

Here’s everything you need to know about Will.i.am and his new show.

Will.i.am: The Blackprint airs on ITV and ITV Hub (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Mel C joins The Voice Kids 2021: When is it back on our screens?

What is Will.i.am’s real name?

Will.i.am’s real name is William James Adams Jr.

He changed his name to the slightly more “dope” name of Will.i.am when he started to pursue a career in music.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman once revealed that his mum gave his new name her approval when he was just 13.

Talking to his fellow judge on The Voice Jennifer Hudson, he said: “I remember my first rap, I was 13.

“So I said ‘Mam do you think I could change my name to Will.i.am and not William?'”

And she said: “If that’s what you want to be called – I like it!”

Will.i.am partner – how old is he? Where is he from?

Will.i.am was born on March 15 1975 in Eastside Los Angeles, California.

He is currently 46 years of age.

Will.i.am and civil rights activist Roy Hackett in The Blackprint (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Black Eyed Peas star reveals battle with cancer

Will.i.am ADHD diagnosis

Will.i.am has spoken openly about his ADHD diagnosis and how it affects his personal life.

He suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but sees it as a gift.

The Where Is The Love musician has revealed he is living with the condition, but has learnt how to control it.

In a column for the Mail Online, Will said: “I’ve suffered from ADHD for years.

“But I’ve learned how to control it.

“I can talk, look at that person, think about what I have to do now and what am I going to eat later.

“I don’t see it as a flaw.”

Will.i.am partner – is he in a relationship?

Will.i.am does not have a partner, and is currently single.

He has never been married.

In the past, he has been linked to glamour model Casey Batchelor, and singers Cheryl and Natalie Imbruglia.

Speaking about his love life, Will once told the Mirror: “I don’t have time for girlfriends, and that’s why I just keep busy.

“I keep going because that’s what I want to do.”

Will.i.am explores what it’s like to be black and British in The Blackprint (Credit: ITV)

Will.i.am partner – career

The singer bagged his first record deal when he was just 17.

He’s the founder of Black Eyed Peas – one of the biggest hip hop groups of all time.

He’s also released tracks as a solo artist and collaborated with the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

Will’s successful solo career has earned him a collaborative 10 UK number ones and a whopping 26 top 10 singles.

Meanwhile, he’s launched the career of many other artists, too.

The singer is a co-judge on The Voice UK, and calls the UK his second home.

The Voice UK will return to ITV in 2022.

Are the Black Eyed Peas still together?

The Black Eyed Peas are still very much together, but also do their own stuff, too.

Will.i.am met member apl.de.ap (born Allan Pineda Lindo) while still at school.

The friends later met Taboo (Jaime Luis Gómez) at a Hollywood club for aspiring and established rappers.

They named themselves Black Eyed Peas because they envisioned their music as “food for the soul”.

Early on, the group performed with rotating guest vocalists such as Kim Hill, Macy Gray and Stacy ‘Fergie’ Ferguson.

She became a permanent addition to the group in 2002, but left in 2017.

The band recently performed at the Great Pyramids of Egypt for a live stream.

Black Eyed Peas opens the Zip Line show jumping at Rock In Rio (Credit: Splash)

Will.i.am partner – what’s his net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Will.i.am is worth around $70million – that’s around £50million.

He has eight studio albums with The Black Eyed Peas and his own solo musical projects as a source of income.

He is also a partner in Beats Electronics.

In 2016, Will revealed he had donated £600,000 salary from The Voice UK to charity The Prince’s Trust.

Will.i.am: The Blackprint – what’s it about?

The musician explores what it means to be Black and British (even though he isn’t from the UK).

He embarks on a unique, nationwide quest to learn about the lives of Black Brits.

Along the way, he meets civil rights heroes, inspirational schoolchildren and trailblazers in technology.

Will’s journey “spans the heartbreak of the past, struggles of the present and hopes for the future”.

Will.i.am: The Blackprint airs on Thursday October 14, 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

Are you a fan of Will.i.am? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.