Why didn’t Ronan Keating appear on Saturday Kitchen? Who replaced him?

Saturday Kitchen fans tuning in hoping to see singer Ronan Keating face his food heaven or food hell were left disappointed when it was revealed he wasn’t on today’s show.

The morning cooking programme began on BBC One on Saturday November 20 and host Matt Tebbutt introduced today’s line-up.

Chef’s Theo Randall and Sabrina Ghayour were in the studio and wine expert Helen McGinn video-called from home.

But the special guest was BBC Radio Two DJ Sara Cox, not Ronan.

The line-up included Sara Cox, but not Ronan Keating (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Saturday Kitchen slam Rick Stein over sexist remark

Why wasn’t Ronan Keating on Saturday Kitchen?

At the end of last week’s show (Saturday, November 13), presenter Matt told viewers Ronan would be the special studio guest the following week.

However, it became clear yesterday Ronan had been replaced. The show’s official account tweeted the line-up and revealed Sara Cox was in fact the guest.

No reason for Ronan’s absence has been given, although Matt Tebbutt revealed he would be the guest next week.

He said: “Ronan Keating: I promise, he will be here.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Matt revealed Ronan would be on the show next week (Credit: BBC)

Did fans miss Ronan?

Meanwhile, those watching at home weren’t happy as many had tuned in to see Ronan on their screens. Especially as Sara Cox had appeared on the show very recently.

Wasn’t Ronan Keating supposed to be on #SaturdayKitchen? We’ve had Sara Cox on quite recently — Drama Llama 💙 (@dramallama75) November 20, 2021

#SaturdayKitchen what happened to Ronan as the guest? — 🌸🌺travelprincess99🌺🌸 (@ruth_clark) November 20, 2021

I’ll still watch but Sara Cox again, what happened to Ronan Keating?? — Wendy. (@Wendyley67) November 19, 2021

Did Ronan Keating decide to have a lie in instead? — Gary 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@gazman1909) November 19, 2021

Sara was talking about her new show (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Saturday Kitchen viewers divided as Matt Tebbutt is replaced

What did Sara Cox say on Saturday Kitchen?

Meanwhile, Sara was on to talk about her new book club show Between The Covers.

She was also faced with either her food heaven or food hell. Her heaven was roasted cauliflower and her hell was leek and potato soup.

Fortunately for Sara, 66 per cent of people went for heaven and she was served with roasted cauliflower and curry sauce.

Did you miss Ronan on Saturday Kitchen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.