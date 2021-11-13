Saturday Kitchen viewers slam Rick Stein over ‘sexist’ remark about female chefs

Saturday Kitchen guest Rick Stein has came under fire after appearing on the BBC One show today (November 13).

The 74-year-old restaurateur joined host Matt Tebbutt earlier this morning, alongside chefs Selin Kiazim and Anna Haug.

However, Rick managed to cause a stir with viewers at home.

Rick Stein appeared on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen today

Towards the end of the episode, Rick shared his thoughts on the food industry.

He began by praising female chefs, saying: “We need more women in kitchens.

“I often go into kitchens with a higher proportion of female chefs and there’s always a better atmosphere.

Read more: Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt faced backlash on Saturday Kitchen

“I think men are too butch with each other.”

Selin responded: “I couldn’t agree more Rick!”

Rick continued: “There’s too much rivalry and male testosterone flying around.”

Rick Stein spoke to Selin Kiazim (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Rick Stein on ‘forgiving’ dad for sudden suicide when he was just 17

Pointing to Selin, he added: “Just watching you now, you’re a bit like Angela Hartnett. You’re very in control of what you’re doing.

“What I like about female chefs is that they’re very practical, they stay within what they’re capable of doing and they do it well.”

However, Rick’s comment didn’t sit well with viewers at home.

How did viewers respond?

Some believed that the remark was “sexist” towards female chefs.

On Twitter, one said: “#SaturdayKitchen Rick Stein making sexist comments about female chefs.”

A second viewer added: “Rick Stein likes women chefs because they stay in their lane. WTF. #SaturdayKitchen.”

Another complained: “What the [bleep] has Rick Stein just said?! Maybe he should have walked over and patted her on the head too? #SaturdayKitchen.”

@SaturdayKitchen @BBC1 Rick Stein, thinking those pesky female cooks {2 of them on the show!!) should be at home having babies and burning the Sunday roast. And more or less saying it out loud. Don't forget the aunt Bessie yorkies. #RickStein #SaturdayKitchen pic.twitter.com/LE4l8YUyBk — Tor (@tor_1965) November 13, 2021

#saturdaykitchen Rick Stein making sexist comments about female chefs.. — Auld Bryan (@BCollier2012) November 13, 2021

I normally like Rick steins programmes etc but what the hell this morning on #saturdaykitchen “I like female chefs because they are very practical and stay within what they are capable of doing?” What does that even mean?!!?? pic.twitter.com/MAQUfJWkAa — Hollie Bradbury (@HollieBradbury) November 13, 2021

Rick Stein likes women chefs because they stay in their lane. WTF. #SaturdayKitchen — Brian Paget (@BrianPaget) November 13, 2021

Rick Stein sucking up to half the food industry while heavily offending the other half #SaturdayKitchen — Gee 🌸 (@staffilad) November 13, 2021

OMG Rick Stein's on today.#SaturdayKitchen — Susan McLellan (@Speedqueenie) November 13, 2021

A fourth shared: “I normally like Rick Stein’s programmes etc but what the hell this morning on #SaturdayKitchen? ‘I like female chefs because they are very practical and stay within what they are capable of doing?’ What does that even mean!!??”

A fifth tweeted: “Rick Stein sucking up to half the food industry while heavily offending the other half #SaturdayKitchen.”

A sixth said: “Is Rick Stein ok? #SaturdayKitchen.”

What has Rick Stein just said?!

Another poked fun: “@SaturdayKitchen @BBC1 Rick Stein, thinking those pesky female cooks (2 of them on the show!!) should be at home having babies and burning the Sunday roast. And more or less saying it out loud. Don’t forget the Aunt Bessie yorkies.”

However, one excited fan added: “OMG Rick Stein’s on today #SaturdayKitchen.”

ED! has contacted Rick and BBC representatives for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.