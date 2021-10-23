Shivi Ramoutar divided Saturday Kitchen fans when she filled in for presenter Matt Tebbutt, with some branding her “awful”.

The chef replaced Matt on the latest instalment of the BBC programme.

However, some viewers were left disappointed as Matt failed to turn up.

Presenter Shivi Ramoutar enjoyed her stint on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen presenter Shivi Ramoutar divides fans

According to some, they were finding it tough to get on board with Shivi’s presenting style.

One person said on Twitter: “@SaturdayKitchen who IS that presenter today – someone should tell her the show is about the guests not her – awful.”

Another person said that they were even changing channels as the presenter was “talking over everyone”.

Read more: Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt faced backlash on Saturday Kitchen

And the user was not the only person to post that particular complaint.

One viewer agreed: “@SaturdayKitchen who is this new presenter? She keeps talking over the guests and blathering on at a million mph.”

Another posted: “Ten minutes was too much. What a disaster of a presenter – bring back anybody but not her.”

@SaturdayKitchen who IS that presenter today – someone should tell her the show is about the guests not her – awful — Rod Bodmin (@RodBodmin) October 23, 2021

Ten minutes was to much what a disaster of a presenter bring back anybody but not her — Daniel f Baldwin (@DanielfBaldwin1) October 23, 2021

@SaturdayKitchen who is this new presenter? She keeps talking over the guests and blathering on at a million mph — Pavel (@iamhavel) October 23, 2021

@SaturdayKitchen can presenter stop interupting guests really annoying — Irene Hattie (@IreneHattie1) October 23, 2021

Oh dear @saturdaykitchen, what a car crash. Host machine gunning instructions. — DoctorBohemiangirl (@Bohemiangirl) October 23, 2021

“Can presenter stop interrupting guests, really annoying,” pleaded another fan.

“Oh dear what a car crash,” said another disgruntled viewer. “Host machine gunning instructions.”

However, other fans were quick to praise Shivi as host.

What else did viewers say?

“Good to see a female presenter on Saturday kitchen… smashing it too!!” said one.

“Have to say that @ShiviRamoutar makes a fabulous stand-in presenter for the show… and the rum segment was brilliant! Cheers!” said another.

“Great show this morning. Shivi makes a super host,” posted a third.

Shivi filled in for Matt Tebbutt (Credit: BBC)

Presenter Shivi said she enjoyed doing the show

The cook later said she’d had a blast filling in for Matt, who was presumably enjoying some time off.

“A quickie to say a BIG thank you for tuning in today to a very different #SaturdayKitchen for me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Read more: James Martin’s loud shirt divides viewers

“What a ride. Totally appreciate what @matt.tebbutt does now. But honestly, thanks for being so supportive and all the kindness you’ve sent my way, it was a big deal for me and I enjoyed every moment (with the occasional wobbly knee).”

She added that the Saturday Kitchen team had been “incredible and supportive”.

“Blummin ‘eck… I’m so grateful for their faith,” she concluded.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.