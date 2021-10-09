James Martin viewers divided over his extremely loud shirt on Saturday Morning

James Martin fans were taken by surprise earlier today (October 9) as he wore a very loud shirt on TV.

The James Martin’s Saturday Morning star referenced his unlikely fashion choice within seconds of the show starting.

However, he later covered up the blue and purple flowery number with a navy gilet.

However, the shirt’s electric pink cuffs remained on display as James got stuck in with his recipes.

Look at those pink cuffs! (Credit: ITV Hub)

What did James Martin say about his shirt?

Commenting immediately during his introduction, James made mention of the eye-popping top as he suggested viewers pop the kettle on.

He went on to indicate they should settle in with their brew while they watch his ITV show, making sure to ‘get comfy’.

He continued, possibly sarcastically: “I love the word ‘comfy’ as much as I love this shirt.”

Did James lose a bet? (Credit: ITV Hub)

How viewers reacted

Those watching at home who passed judgment on James’ sartorial decisions on social media had mixed reactions.

Many of James’ adoring fans gave the shirt the thumbs up, even as they acknowledged they were slightly taken aback by it.

“Where is your shirt from?” one person enquired on Twitter. “Love it!”

Take no notice James, it sets off your eyes beautifully.

Others echoed that compliment, tweeting: “Loving the shirt!”

One user even added a ‘starstruck’ emoji to their post. But did they mean they were ‘blinded’ instead?

‘Not James’ style’

Others were less impressed. One onlooker remarked, possibly diplomatically: “Interesting shirt. Not one of your usuals…”

Another person scoffed, adding an emoji that means ‘woman’s clothes’: “Some shirt.”

Someone else put it delicately: “I don’t think the shirt is really you. Love the show though!”

However, another fan saw that comment as an opportunity to address – and flirt with – James directly.

They responded, with a winking emoji: “Take no notice James, it sets off your eyes beautifully.”

But one viewer was even more direct, spluttering: “What the hell are you wearing?”

Social media users didn’t speculate as to whether James may have lost a bet. Or maybe he has recently received a wardrobe full of new shirts he’s making his way through on TV?

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on ITV, Saturdays, from 9.30am.

