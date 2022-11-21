Why did Emily Blackwell in Made In Chelsea split from Harvey?

Emily Blackwell has become a fan favourite on the E4 reality show Made In Chelsea.

From splitting with Harvey to sticking up for her friend Ruby after her break-up with Reza, she’s definitely had her dramatic moments on the show.

So who is the gorgeous reality star?

Here’s everything we know.

Emily Blackwell is good friends with Jessica Woodley (Credit: E4)

Who is Emily Blackwell?

Emily Blackwell’s rise to fame started when she joined the cast of Made In Chelsea back in 2016.

Growing up in Surrey, Emily was best friends with co-stars Jessica Woodley and Georgia Toffolo before her stint on the show, which made her the perfect fit for the series.

Emily made her grand entrance in series 12 where she was initially tipped to be a love interest for Alex Mytton.

She then appeared in Made In Chelsea Ibiza, where she feuded with Harry Baron.

And the reality star has been an essential character on the show ever since!

Emily is also a stunning model with a huge Instagram following.

She often takes to her social media to share her envious modelling pics and glamorous travel photos.

Emily also uses her Youtube to document her life in vlog-style videos.

The reality star posts travelling vlogs, day-in-the-life videos and shopping hauls on channel @Emily.Blackwell_.

How old is Emily Blackwell?

Emily was born on November 20, 1996.

This means that she is currently 26 years old.

Emily Blackwell works as a model (Credit: E4)

What does Emily Blackwell do?

Emily Blackwell was a model when she first joined the reality series.

Now, she is the model and director for her own lingerie company called UYC London.

Since rising to stardom, she has also collaborated with many big brands including The Perfume Shop and Gilly Hicks.

Are Emily and Miles together?

Emily and Miles have had a ‘will they, won’t they’ relationship for a while.

It started last season, when Emily walked away from cheating Harvey Armstrong into the arms of her best friend Miles who took her on ‘friend dates’.

Their relationship then started to raise eyebrows after their friends began asking if they would ever ‘go there’ with each other.

Throughout their time over the summer the pair were also often seen flirting together.

So are they together?

For now, Miles and Emily have confirmed that they’re ‘just friends’.

When Miles told Emily how he felt in Made In Chelsea: Mallorca, she confessed that she doesn’t see them being in a relationship because she doesn’t want to lose their friendship.

Emily also told Mailonline: “We have definitely had a few close calls but we got on so well as friends. I just didn’t want to ruin a friendship. It could go seriously wrong!”

Emily Blackwell is currently dating Jordan Alexander (Credit: E4)

Who is Emily Blackwell dating?

Emily is currently dating Jordan Alexander, who is the managing director of a recruitment company.

The pair went Instagram official in August after Emily shared a collection of photos of the pair together.

Speaking with OK!, Emily talked about her relationship with Jordan so far.

She said: “Jordan and I have known each other for quite a long time. We’re both from Surrey originally so I’ve kind of always known him, but our paths have never really crossed fully until recently.

“It’s really going so, so well. He’s far more me and he’s a little bit older than me, and I think I’ve always needed someone a little bit more mature and that has their [bleep] together.”

Who has Emily Blackwell dated in the past?

Emily was initially tipped to be a love interest for Alex Mytton, but he found love with her best pal Lottie.

Emily then went on to date TOWIE star Tom Pearce.

She also reportedly went on a string of secret dates with Jake Quickenden in 2018.

A source told The Sun: “They met through following each other on social media and started talking a few weeks ago.

“Now they’ve been on a few dates and went out again with friends in London on Sunday.

“They seem to really like each other and have great fun- it’s all very natural and easy.”

But things didn’t work out and the pair went their separate ways.

She was also rumoured to date Love Island’s Chris Hughes, after he was spotted hanging out with some of the MIC cast.

Emily was then in a two-year relationship with her co-star Harvey Armstrong until he was caught cheating on her in an incriminating photo.

After Emily was sent a pic of Harvey with his arm around a mystery woman, she was forced to confront Harvey.

But even though he claimed that nothing happened, Emily’s suspicions continued to grow.

She told Tiffany Watson: “Something isn’t adding up to me because Harvey got home at eight whereas Tristan says he left his at six. Where the [bleep] have you been for two hours then?”

Eventually Harvey confessed that he kissed the girl, which led a furious Emily to say: “You don’t kiss someone if you love someone you lying piece of [bleep]. Are you kidding me? You threw our two-year relationship away for that?”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 21 on E4.

Are you enjoying the new series of Made In Chelsea? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.