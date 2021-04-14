Why did comedian Joe Lycett change his name and what’s his net worth?

Joe Lycett is as famous for changing his name – with tongue firmly in cheek – as he is for his sassy presenting style and provocative comedy.

This week, he returns as host of The Great British Sewing Bee on BBC One.

So who is Joe Lycett, how old is he, and is he in a relationship?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Joe Lycett hosts The Great British Sewing Bee series seven (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Joe Lycett and what is he famous for?

Joe Lycett is a British comedian and television presenter.

He has hosted Live at the Apollo, The One Show and Sunday Brunch, and appeared on many panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie To You?, Taskmaster and Roast Battle.

He hosts BBC Radio 4’s It’s Not What You Know and created Joe Lycett’s Obsessions for the same station.

In 2016, he released his debut book, Parsnips, Buttered.

As well as hosting The Great British Sewing Bee, Joe fronts new BBC One Saturday night show The Time It Takes, and delivers consumer justice in Channel 4 series Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

He’s also the announcer on Saturday BBC One show Epic Win and the narrator for Ibiza Weekender.

How old is Joe and where is he from?

Joe Harry Lycett was born on July 05 1988 in Hal Green, Birmingham.

He is currently 32 years old.

First of all, Joe attended King Edward VI Five Ways grammar school.

He went on to study Drama and English at the University of Manchester.

Subsequently, he was awarded the 2009 Chortle Student Comedian of the Year.

Joe Lycett is a regular on panel game shows, seen here with Alan Carr (Credit: Channel 4)

What’s his net worth?

Joe’s fortune is reportedly at £10million, according to idolnetworth.com.

According to Spear’s Magazine, fellow comedian Jimmy Carr has racked up a fortune of £12million.

Ali G star Sacha Baron Cohen is valued at $100million, while Ricky Gervais stands at $60million.

Why did he change his name to Hugo Boss?

It’s true, Joe Lycett really did change his name to Hugo Boss by deed poll in February 2020.

It was his way of protesting against the fashion brand of the same name.

The comedian said in a statement: “This was to raise awareness about the fact that fashion behemoth Hugo Boss have issued cease and desist letters to small businesses that have the word ‘boss’ in their name. And raise awareness it did.

“It became world news with headlines across the globe. Dick and Dom in da Bungalow said I should be knighted.”

Joe continued: “Hugo Boss issued a statement saying they ‘welcome the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett to the Hugo Boss family’.

“Well I have decided to go back to the Lycett. They don’t target small businesses, if you ignore the time mum posted a dump to the local florist.”

As of April 16 2020, Joe reverted back to his birth name.

Before doing so, he said: “I would like to take this opportunity to release one final statement as Hugo Boss: Hugo Boss has a smelly bum bum.”

Host Joe Lycett, with judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant on The Great British Sewing Bee (Credit: BBC One)

Is Joe married or in a relationship?

Joe is thought to be single, and has not shown any sign of a love life on his social media accounts.

In an interview with inews.co.uk in 2016, Joe identifies as pansexual (someone who doesn’t ‘see’ gender and can fall for anyone).

He came out as gay in sixth form and now describes himself as bisexual on stage.

He explained: “I say bisexual because it’s easy for people to understand, but I actually don’t quite think it’s that.

“Pansexual seems to be the closest thing at this point. In the sense that, what I’m attracted to changes depending on intangible things.”

Joe frequently refers to his sexuality in his stand-up routines.

Is Joe Lycett on Twitter?

Joe Lycett is on Twitter. If you want to give him a follow, his handle is @joelycett.

The comedian is also on Instagram with the same account name.

He often refers to himself in the third person as “mummy”.

Joe Lycett’s parking ticket

In 2015, while performing in York, Lycett was given a parking ticket for parking illegally in a taxi rank.

The ensuing trail of correspondence, between him and City of York Council, was recounted as an anecdote on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

The clip of him describing how he had the parking fine overturned using pure silliness went viral.

It then became the basis for one of his stand-up routines.

See Joe Lycett host The Great British Sewing Bee on Wednesday April 14 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

