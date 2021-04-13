Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are not hosting This Morning this week – but where are the married pair?

After being dropped from their usual Friday slot, the couple still continue to host the show during the school holidays.

But with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield still on a break, why aren’t Eamonn and Ruth filling in?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are not hosting This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Why are Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford not hosting This Morning?

This Morning viewers last saw the couple on Friday (April 9).

However, the show was cut short following the sudden news of Prince Philip’s death.

At the time, Eamonn and Ruth were interviewing Coronation Street star Alan Halsall.

But despite hosting the ITV show over half term breaks, the pair have since been missing.

On Monday (April 12), fans were shocked to see Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosting instead.

The pair, who usually appear every Friday, kicked off the show by sitting in a ‘pub’ at Television Centre in London.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond appeared on This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Dermot failed to mention Eamonn and Ruth’s absence as he chatted away to Alison.

Sipping on a pint, he said: “Six words I’ve been waiting to say for months, ‘And we are at the pub.'”

Alison replied: “It feels so good and look at you, you’re having a beer.”

It’s only the one week from April 5th this year

However, it appears Eamonn and Ruth were only scheduled for one week.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Eamonn previously told a fan: “It’s only the one week from April 5th this year but really looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, ITV confirmed to ED! that Alison and Dermot “were always due to present this week.”

What did This Morning viewers react?

Some This Morning fans were confused when they tuned in to find Eamonn and Ruth missing.

One tweeted: “You would’ve thought Eamonn and Ruth would’ve been on for the full two weeks if Holly and Phil are off for that long.”

Another wrote: “So disappointed to see it wasn’t Eamonn and Ruth. Turned it off and got on with work instead.”

In addition, a third said: “Bring back Eamonn and Ruth!”

A fourth asked: “Why are Eamonn and Ruth not covering the second week of the school holidays? We were told this was their contract and not Alison and Dermot.”

Meanwhile, Holly and Phillip will return to the show next Monday (April 19).

