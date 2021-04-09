This Morning host Ruth Langsford has hit back at a viewer who accused her of being “vile” towards Eamonn Holmes.

The 61-year-old presenter and her husband are currently hosting the ITV programme over Easter half term.

However, it appears some of Ruth’s remarks have failed to impress viewers at home.

Ruth Langsford hit back at a viewer on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruth Langsford say?

During today’s show (April 9), Ruth poked fun at Eamonn over his eating habits.

She joked her husband, who is currently suffering from severe chronic pain, is “a lot portly”.

Ruth then added: “Sorry, but I couldn’t resist that one.

It’s banter – just saying!

“Oh by the way, the lady who sent me a message yesterday and said you’re vile to your husband – it’s banter. Just saying.”

Making light of the situation, Eamonn remarked: “That was my mother. She does think you’re vile.”

The joke also went down well with the team, who were heard laughing behind the scenes.

Ruth was labelled ‘vile’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Ruth and Eamonn argued over getting their dog Maggie stuffed.

On the show this week, the pair were discussing Luisa Zissman’s decision to get her beloved horse Madrono preserved.

Eamonn explained he would find comfort in being able to see Maggie again, while Ruth begged to differ.

Speaking about their Border collie cross, Eamonn said: “I am a great fan of this. I am very much in favour, I have made plans for my dog…”

In addition, Ruth added: “You have not. Not without my say so, you haven’t.

“You want to do that, but I can’t think of anything worse – so legally where do you stand on that?”

The married pair were back on This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Ruth and Eamonn back on This Morning

Eamonn and Ruth were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary at the start of the year.

However, the couple still continue to host the show during the school holidays.

As regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are usually off, they present for five days that week.

Meanwhile, following ITV’s decision to cut the duo from their Friday show, the pair released a statement.

It read: “We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two!

“It’s not goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half-term.”

