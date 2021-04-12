On This Morning today, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosted the show and viewers were baffled.

The pair usually present Friday editions of the daytime show and viewers were expecting to see Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back on Monday.

However, the duo have continued their Easter break for another week.

Dermot and Alison hosted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say today?

Viewers expressed their confusion at the start of the show and took to Twitter to ask where Holly and Phil were.

One person said: “Have I missed something? Where’s Holly and Phil? Thought they were back today?”

Another wrote: “I thought the exact same so I’m well confused.”

Have I missed something? Where’s Holly and Phil? Thought they were back today? #ThisMorning — Love Holly Willoughby (@hollywillslove) April 12, 2021

I thought the exact same so I’m well confused 😂😂 — tasha (@susannaedits) April 12, 2021

I thought the exact same! You would’ve thought Eamonn and Ruth would’ve been on for the full two weeks if Holly and Phil are off for that long 🤔 Fully expected them back today, knowing that Eamonn and Ruth were only on for the one week — stephanie✨ (@wobblywills) April 12, 2021

Viewers baffled by Holly and Phil’s absence

One tweeted: “I thought the exact same! You would’ve thought Eamonn [Holmes] and Ruth [Langsford] would’ve been on for the full two weeks if Holly and Phil are off for that long

“Fully expected them back today, knowing that Eamonn and Ruth were only on for the one week.”

Meanwhile, another complained over Holly and Phil’s long break.

One said: “Christ how long is the Easter half-term? Didn’t all the kids go back today… how long do Holly and Phil need off?”

Holly and Phil are enjoying another week off (Credit: ITV)

What else did viewers say?

However, viewers were glad to have Alison and Dermot on their screens today.

One gushed: “Pleasant surprise to switch #ThisMorning on and find Alison & Dermot presenting today! Hope they’re on all week.”

Another tweeted: “Have we got Alison and Dermot all week? I hope so they’ve grown on me and I prefer anyone to Phil and Holly.”

One wrote: “So lovely to see Dermot and Alison back on our screens this morning… absolutely love this duo. They are awesome together.”

Last week saw Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford host while Holly and Phil enjoyed the first week of their break.

Ruth hit back at a viewer who accused her of being “vile” to Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

During one show, Ruth hit back at a viewer who accused her of being “vile” to her husband Eamonn.

Ruth said: “The lady who sent me a message yesterday and said you’re vile to your husband – it’s banter. Just saying.”

Eamonn then joked: “That was my mother. She does think you’re vile.”

