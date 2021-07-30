Who will be the next Doctor Who? Kris Marshall linked to Time Lord role again as Jodie Whittaker steps down

Who will be the next Doctor Who? That’s the question on every fan’s lip after Jodie Whittaker quit the iconic role.

Former Death In Paradise favourite Kris Marshall was heavily linked to become the Doctor before Jodie Whittaker landed the iconic role in 2017.

And now, after Jodie announced she was leaving the role, Kris is linked again.

Jodie will return for her final series in the autumn (Credit: BBC)

Who will be the next Doctor Who and why did Jodie quit?

The BBC announced yesterday (Thursday July 29) that Jodie, 39, was to leave the show after three years.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall also announced his departure.

In a statement, Jodie said: “In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes.

“I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them.

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life.

“So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.”

Kris has once again been linked to the role of Doctor Who (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to the Kris Marshall speculation?

As soon as Jodie’s departure was announced, speculation began to circulate on Twitter about who would be the 14th Doctor.

Add Kris’s name popped again, with some fans desperate to see him in the TARDIS.

One fan wrote: “My first choice for the #Doctor and no disrespect to #JodieWhittaker but I wanted #KrisMarshall.”

“I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again… Kris Marshall for the next Doctor!” another exclaimed.

A third said: “Honestly would love to see Kris Marshall as the next doctor. I doubt he will be, but it would be so good.”

please god never let kris marshall near the role of the 14th doctor please god — Struan MacNeill (@struan_macneill) July 29, 2021

I admittedly fell for the Kris Marshall rumors back in 2017, and I am not falling for this again — The Golden God (@Zeppelinlover1) July 29, 2021

I can't believe Kris Marshall is trending already. In 20 years, when the actor leaves people will still be saying "I think it will be Kris Marshall!"😂 — Dave of Androzani (@BungleSir) July 29, 2021

Some begged Kris not to be hired

However, some weren’t so keen.

One fan sighed: “Please god never let Kris Marshall near the role of the 14th doctor please god.”

Others were just sick and tired of seeing his name linked to the role again.

“I admittedly fell for the Kris Marshall rumours back in 2017, and I am not falling for this again,” another fan wrote.”

Before a new Doctor is announced, a new six-part series will air this autumn, followed by three specials in 2022.