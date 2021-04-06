John Bishop is on GBBO this week so we’re taking a look at his career and life, including his wife

The comedian and actor will compete with other celebrities on the Great Celebrity Bake Off in aid of Stand Up For Cancer.

Each contestant will put forth their best baking efforts in the hopes of being crowned Star Baker.

Get to know more about him!

How old is John Bishop?

John Bishop was born on November 30, 1966. As of April 2021, he is 54.

John Bishop is a Scouser through and through (Credit: SplashNews)

Where is John Bishop’s accent from?

John was born and bred in Liverpool and he has a thick Scouse accent.

From the age of 10 he lived in the nearby town Runcorn.

He is unsurprisingly a huge Liverpool football fan.

Who is John Bishop married to?

John Bishop is married to his wife Melanie.

John met her as a second-year social science student at Manchester Poly.

They married in 1993 and share three children together.

They have three sons: Joe, 27, Luke, 25 and Daniel, 23.

John with his wife Melanie and their three sons (Credit: SplashNews)

The couple split for 18 months but bizarrely this led to his big break in comedy.

They reconciled after Melanie stumbled upon one of his early stand-up performances.

She was won over by his shocking jokes about how much he missed her.

They soon reconciled, and she encouraged him to pursue comedy professionally.

When did John Bishop become famous?

John had long had aspirations of becoming a comedian, but he worked as a pharmaceutical rep for years.

However, during his split from wife Melanie, he honed in on his amateur comedy nights and started to get a bit of recognition.

John was a john bishop pharmaceutical sales rep prior to finding fame (Credit: SplashNews)

By his 30s, he’d won several awards and in 2010 John won the Best Male Comedy Breakthrough Artist award at the British Comedy Awards.

That same year he landed John Bishop’s Britain on BBC One – which ran for two series.

Since then he’s gone on to have huge success with his comedy tours, various television shows and several podcast series. He’s also acted in several dramas and comedies.

When is he on Doctor Who?

John is set to play Sam, a new Doctor Who companion, in the upcoming series.

Although he’s a big fan of the show, he initially turned down the role.

John filming a scene for Doctor Who (Credit: SplashNews)

While speaking at a Zoom fan event earlier this year, he explained: “I was flattered but the problem was I was on tour when they were meant to be filming. So although I fancied it, I had to say no.

“And then the whole COVID thing happened! Lockdown arrived so I made a phone call and fortunately they had moved their filming dates. It now fits in perfectly – I’m doing Doctor Who up until July and then I go on the road again in September.”

What is John Bishop’s net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, John is worth an estimated £13.7 million.

When is GBBO next on?

The next Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Channel 4 at 8pm on April 6.

It will be available to stream on All4 shortly after it airs.

