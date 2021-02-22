ITV show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire saw a contestant have a ‘meltdown’ last night during one of his Phone A Friends.

On Sunday (February 21) evening’s episode of the quiz show, Jeremy Clarkson welcomed the last three contestants into the hot seat for the final episode of the current run.

Host Jeremy sat with the final three contestants of the current run (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Ray on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The third hopeful to sit with the former Top Gear presenter was Ray Mann.

Ray progressed well, but in a later round, he appeared to crumble while reading out the question he was stuck on to his friend.

The question was: ‘In which of these films does Meryl Streep play a wholly fictional character and not one based on a real person?’

Ray used a few of his lifelines on the Meryl Streep question (Credit: ITV)

The options were a) Out of Africa, b) The Hours, c) The Post or d) Suffragette.

However, when Ray tried to read it out, for some reason he stumbled over his words.

As viewers at home watched on, stunned, Ray struggled to read the question, stopping for agonisingly long periods while the timer ticked away, and even phrasing it incorrectly.

His friend never knew the answer. Thankfully, Ray had already used some of his other lifelines and got the question right.

Ray got badly flustered during the Phone A Friend (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

On Twitter, Ray stunned viewers as some said they thought he had a ‘total meltdown’.

One said: “Total meltdown on the basics of ‘reading out loud’.”

A second tweeted, with shocked-face emojis: “Jesus Christ, Raymond!”

“Never seen someone mess up a Phone A Friend quite so much!” said a third.

“Oh dear,” wrote a fourth. “Ray stumbled while reading that one.”

Never seen someone mess up a Phone A Friend quite so much!

A fifth echoed that, writing: “Oh dear, he messed that up, no wonder his Phone A Friend didn’t know.”

“What happened there?” asked a sixth. “Poor fella got flustered.”

Another tweeted: “#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire what the hell, Ray, you lost the plot there.”

Never seen someone mess up a phone a friend quite so much! “who plays a fictional person or a real person either or? The hours or the post?” #whowantstobeamillionaire pic.twitter.com/tvfGUWLMg6 — 🌜Sophie🌛 (@SophieSharpie) February 21, 2021

Why did he try to reword the question?! #whowantstobeamillionaire — Marc (@marctsmith) February 21, 2021

Oh dear. Ray stumbled while reading that one. You have to read the question, smoothly, fast, clearly & fluidly in a phone a friend situation. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Joseph Mendy (@2001joe_mendy) February 21, 2021

Oh dear, he messed that up no wonder his phone a friend didn’t know. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) February 21, 2021

#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire what the hell ray you lost the plot there — Christine (@Christi45119279) February 21, 2021

Ray delights viewers with well-deserved win

Luckily, Ray ended up going home with a whopping £125k.

Viewers took to social media to congratulate the contestant, as they thought the win was well deserved.

One said: “Lovely man. Well done, Ray. Life-changing money.”

Another wrote: “Two great contestants tonight, Ray was also brilliant.”

Someone else said: “Well done Ray, nice to see a nice person do well.”

“One of the nicest contestants ever #whowantstobeamillionaire,” said another.

Lovely man. Well done Ray. Life changing money. #whowantstobeamillionaire — Andi5008 (@Andi000211) February 21, 2021

Two great contestants tonight – Ray was also brilliant. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Russell Truran (@russelltruran) February 21, 2021

Delighted for Ray. Well done!! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Michael Heneghan (@MichaelHenegh18) February 21, 2021

Well done Ray, nice to see a nice person do well #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/dMNZhZhdvR — mark (@MarkMspalmer74) February 21, 2021

Absolutely delighted that Ray has won £125k 😃 #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Abigaile 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@AbigaileWalker) February 21, 2021

One of the nicest contestants ever #whowantstobeamillionaire — Liam T (@Hyther12) February 21, 2021

