Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? viewers defended host Jeremy Clarkson after he was accused of being “rude” to the contestants.

The 60-year-old star was lambasted after he told one contestant on last night’s show (Sunday February 14) that he had “made a mess of it” after answering a question incorrectly.

But fans of the star soon took to social media to defend him.

Jeremy was branded “rude” by some Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? viewers (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Jeremy Clarkson on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? last night?

Contestant Tom struggled to get to the £16,000 mark, and was clearly having problems with some of the questions.

To get to that point, he had used all of his lifelines up.

However, he had a free shot at £32k, but faltered again on a question about a Nordic drama series.

“Pointless me trying to talk through logic because there won’t be any,” Tom said.

“I’ve got nothing else to go on and nothing to lose so I think Wallander final answer.”

“I won’t take up any more of your time. That’s wrong,” Jeremy retorted.

Tom struggled last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Jeremy Clarkson say to contestant Tom on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Jeremy explained the answer to Tom: “It was in fact Borgen.

“Just in case you are interested at home, Borgen is the nickname for Christiansborg Palace.

“No matter, you came, you saw, you made a mess of it. Nevertheless, you are leaving with £16,000.”

That’s when a fierce debate on Twitter took place.

How is Jeremy Clarkson even employed as a presenter!? So rude! Completely ruining a good quiz show! @ITV sort it out, get someone else!! #whowantstobeamillionaire — evieeeeeeeee..x (@everose1990) February 14, 2021

#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire

The absolute arrogance oozing out of Jeremy Clarkson puts me of watching it — MONICA (@MONICA47281427) February 14, 2021

Why can’t Chris Tarrant just come back. ☹️ #whowantstobeamillionaire — 🤍 (@amspired) February 14, 2021

How did viewers react?

One viewer wrote: “How is Jeremy Clarkson even employed as a presenter!? So rude! Completely ruining a good quiz show! @ITV sort it out, get someone else!!”

Another said: “He didn’t make a mess of it , he won £16k,” followed by an angry face emoji.

The absolute arrogance oozing out of Jeremy Clarkson puts me off watching it.

A third said: “Clarkson is so rude.”

Finally, a fourth commented: “He hasn’t made a mess of anything Jeremy. You couldn’t of done any better.”

Well that's just rude Clarkson is extremely funny — Atlantic Auto Elec. (@atlanticauto4) February 15, 2021

How did viewers defend Jeremy?

However, viewers also defended Jeremy and his sense of humour.

One said: “You came you saw.. you made a mess of it,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Another wrote: “Jeremy is just being himself, and I applaud that.

“He’s a brilliant host for this show. If you dislike his style so much, why watch? Presumably you have nothing better to do than whinge.”

Another said: “I only watch it because of Jezza & if you’re that bothered switch it off.”

