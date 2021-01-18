Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson had viewers calling for him to be replaced as the host of the ITV quiz show last night.

As the programme returned to screens on Sunday (January 18) evening with a new line-up of contestants, the former Top Gear host‘s presenting style rattled some watching at home.

Jeremy Clarkson is the host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Credit: ITV)

What did Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers say about Jeremy Clarkson?

Some viewers felt that Jeremy was far too rude to the contestants last night, while others called for ITV to replace him as host.

One said: “Clarkson has been shoehorned into the most successful quiz show on the planet, but through his arrogance he’s putting contestants under unnecessary pressure, and in general making a clown of himself. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

“#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire Clarkson disguises his vile remarks as humour,” said a second.

Not all viewers enjoyed Jeremy’s quips on the show, with some calling him ‘rude’ (Credit: ITV)

“Why is Clarkson still getting employed on TV? #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire,” demanded a third.

“#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire Jeremy Clarkson is so rude to the contestants,” said a fourth.

“Clarkson is a [bleep]! ITV get rid of him or lose the TV audience! You can find a normal, decent presenter! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire,” fumed a fourth.

Read more: How to apply for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

A fifth said: “Yet again Jeremy Clarkson shockingly rude to the last contestant on the show tonight! Producers really need to get rid of you, Jeremy!”

“Why is Clarkson so bloody patronising, he was so rude to the last contestant #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire,” said a sixth.

“About time ITV found a replacement…” another wrote.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Clarkson has been shoehorned into the most successful quiz show on the planet,but through his arrogance he's putting contestants under unnecessary pressure,and in general making a clown of himself. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — frankgallagher (@frankgallaghe18) January 18, 2021

Why is Clarkson still getting employed on TV? #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Shanzie ♡̆̈ (@shan_the_druid) January 18, 2021

#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire Jeremy Clarkson is so rude to the contestants — Lesley 🙊🛍🎧📻 (@LesleyB58051421) January 18, 2021

Yet again Jeremy Clarkson shockingly rude to last contestant on show tonight!

Producers really need to get rid of you Jeremy!!!#whowantstobeamillionaire #jeremyclarkson #rude — Patricia McMillan (@Patrici47810989) January 17, 2021

Why is Clarkson so bloody pratonising, he was so rude to the last contestant #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Karen Daniel (@Plannerathand) January 17, 2021

Viewers praise ‘fantastic’ host

However, Jezza still has legions of fans, as plenty enjoy having him on their screens and think he is a fantastic host.

One fan said: “I don’t understand the hate… I think Jeremy Clarkson is a fantastic host for WWTBAM. I wonder who those that are moaning would prefer to host it?”

Another tweeted: “#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire Great show and Clarkson has given it a real injection of life.”

Someone else said: “#whowantstobeamillionaire The people crying about Jeremy Clarkson being a ‘bad host’ like he wasn’t the host of the most popular TV show in history and pretty much completely revived this show as soon as he joined in terms of viewers lmao.”

#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire Great show and Clarkson has given it a real injection of life. Questions very variable last night in difficulty but to be fair, ANY question on sport or 'music' post 1968 would have me bailing out. — Bruce (@BruceNB) January 18, 2021

I don't understand the hate… I think Jeremy Clarkson is a fantastic host for WWTBAM. I wonder who those that are moaning would prefer to host it….?? 🤔

#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Grace Mulroe (@GraceMulroe) January 18, 2021

#whowantstobeamillionaire The people crying about Jeremy Clarkson being a "bad host" like he wasn't the host of the most popular TV show in history and pretty much completely revived this show as soon as he joined in terms of viewers lmao — Scorb (@Scorb202) January 17, 2021

What happened on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

At the end of the episode, contestant Ronke Fadipe was gunning for £16k when a question about US politics stumped her.

It asked her what was Hillary Clinton’s role from 2009 until 2013.

She didn’t know the answer and used phone a friend. However, the lifeline didn’t offer her any confidence and she spent a while mulling the answer.

Ronke took home a respectable £8,000 (Credit: ITV)

She said, “I’m really not sure” and Jeremy interrupted, replying sarcastically, “Really? Could have fooled me.”

She still didn’t answer, but said finally: “I think I’m going to have to leave it here.”

Read more: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?: Piers Morgan mocks Jeremy Clarkson over blunder

Jeremy, who had been sitting checking his nails, quipped: “Is that your final answer, or is that going to take 20 minutes to work out as well?”

When she hesitated, he said: “Yes it is…”

“I just want one final time to [go through it],” Ronke said.

“That’s fine,” Jeremy answered, adding: “Anyone got a chess set on them?”

Ronke walked and went home with £8,000.

Do you think Jeremy is good as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.