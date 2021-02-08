Viewers fell in love with Mainga on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
TV

Mainga managed to walk away with an amazing £64k

ITV Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? fans showered contestant Mainga Bhima with praise last night (Sunday February 7) for her beauty.

And it seems it wasn’t just viewers of the hit quiz show who thought she was lovely – they claimed that host Jeremy Clarkson was also smitten with her.

Mainga captivated the audience (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Mainga on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Medical student Mainga strode down into the pit and immediately looked at home.

Wearing an animal-print jumpsuit with her hair up in a scarf, she radiated charm and confidence.

Read more: Contestant Justin Beattie stuns Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers by swearing after losing £15k

And, not only was she beautiful  – she eased through the early rounds, bagging £64k.

On one of her questions, Mainga was asked: “In 2013, Penguin merged with which other company to form the world’s largest book publisher?”

The answer options were, Simon & Schuster, Random House, Pan Macmillan and Harper Collins.

Mainga looked thrilled and said: “I can’t believe this. I used to work there. I was there when they merged! It was Random House!

“So I worked at Random House Publishers and then we merged with Penguin to become Penguin Random House.”

Although she failed to answer the £250,000 question correctly, viewers were already smitten.

Who did viewers react?

One viewer wrote: “This woman is so sassy – I love her!”

Another gushed: “#WWTBAM Mainga is a goddess. I flicked on this by accident but she captivated me!”

Who is this beautiful queen on Millionaire?

“Who is this beautiful queen on Millionaire?” another fan asked.

Another said: “Mainga is flirting with Jeremy and he likes it!”

Finally, one viewers asked: “How stunning is this woman on #WWTBAM!!! [heart-for-eyes emoji]

“We also think @JeremyClarkson is in love!!”

Was host Jeremy Clarkson smitten as much as the audience at home?

Yes, it did look as though host Jeremy was a little smitten with Mainga.

When she got the £125k question wrong, he said: “Well, it’s obviously sad because I was enjoying your company.

“I was hoping you would go very far because you did have a lifeline left.”

Read more: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Jeremy Clarkson divides viewers as some brand him ‘rude’

Sadly Mainga had to leave the studio, but with a whopping £64k in her pocket.

And it’s clear she made quite an impression on the audience at home and even Jeremy in the studio!

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? continues on ITV, this Sunday (February 14), at 8pm.

