ITV show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? aired last night and saw one contestant struggle with the £64k question.

Jeremy Clarkson, host of the ITV quiz programme, welcomed three new hopefuls into the hot seat on Sunday (February 14) evening.

The second contestant, Aston Lo, a travel consultant from West Hampstead, got up to the £2k question before using a lifeline.

It was a question about human teeth and he got it right after using up his 50/50, and he answered the next few confidently before getting stuck on a question about JFK.

Aston Lo was the second contestant on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

For the £64k question, Jeremy asked Aston: “Where was Lyndon B. Johnson when he was sworn in as US president following the assassination of John F. Kennedy?”

The options were: A) Oval Office, B) Cabinet Room, C) Parkland Memorial Hospital or D) Air Force One.

Anton didn’t know the answer and he ended up going through his three remaining lifelines.

He didn’t know the answer to the JFK question (Credit: ITV)

Neither of his Phone A Friends knew the correct answer and neither did Jeremy Clarkson.

As a result, Aston decided to be sensible and take the money, walking away with £32k.

Viewers at home thought it was an easy one for £64k, with some expressing their surprise at knowing an answer so far into the round. Others asked if the questions on the long-running programme were getting easier.

It even stumped Jeremy Clarkson (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

One said: “I would have thought you needed to have been comatose for your entire life not to know Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn into office on Air Force One.”

A second wrote: “How dumb where tonight’s contestants and Clarkson? I was shouting at the TV that LBJ got sworn in as POTUS aboard Air Force One on the way back from Dallas, after JFK got assassinated. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

“I liked Jeremy ’til the Kennedy question,” tweeted a third. “Now I just think he’s totally thick! #whowantstobeamillionaire.”

I would have thought you needed to have been comatose for your entire life not to know.

A fourth put: “@JeremyClarkson Dont believe Clarkson is so ignorant of iconic photos… Joey Essex might be a more knowledgeable host.”

“Screaming at the TV Air Force One,” said a fifth.

One viewer said on Twitter: “Simple question. Dah! Air Force One #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

Another tweeted: “Basically shouting Air Force One at the TV for the last 10 minutes! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

Someone else said: “I thought was a really simple one. The photo of this is iconic and was even in our history book in school.”

“I’m totally shocked no one knows this,” said another. “One of the biggest moments in history. It’s Air Force One.”

One viewer wrote: “I swear the #wwtbam questions are much easier [nowadays]. Where was Johnson inaugurated, for £64,000?! Mad.”

