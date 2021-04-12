Who plays Karl in Too Close – what else has actor Jamie Sives been in?

Jamie Sives has a main role in the upcoming ITV psychological thriller Too Close.

But who is his character? And where have you seen this Scottish actor before?

Here we take a close look at Jamie Sives’ acting career and what we know about his personal life…

Who does Jamie Sives play in Too Close?

Jamie Sives plays Karl Mortensen in the new miniseries Too Close on ITV.

He will appear in all three episodes.

Jamie plays Connie Mortensen’s husband. Connie has been accused of a shocking crime.

Karl in Too Close is played by actor Jamie Sives (Credit: ITV)

They are parents to their daughter, Annie. We only see both Jamie and Annie through Connie’s flashbacks.

As Connie is taken on by forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robinson, we learn more about her past life.

But the lines between patient and client soon intermesh, and dangerous mind games ensue.

How old is Jamie Sives who plays Karl in Too Close?

Jamie was born on August 14, 1973.

As of April 2021, he is 47.

The actor was born in Lochend, Edinburgh and worked as a bit of a Jack of all trades before turning to acting full-time in his mid-20s .

Jamie in the BBC drama Guilt (Credit: BBC)

What else has he been on?

Chernobyl fans will recognise him as Sitnikov, a character he played across two episodes.

While he starred as Jake McCall in four episodes of the BBC Scotland drama Guilt in 2019.

Additional roles include parts in Holby City, In The Dark, Silent Witness, Taggart, To The Ends of The Earth, Frontier and Secret State.

What’s more, he’s had roles in several major Hollywood movies. This includes in the likes of Clash of The Titans, Last Chance Harvey and Get Him to the Greek.

Who did Jamie Sives play on Game of Thrones?

Jamie played Jory Cassel in five episodes of Game of Thrones.

Jory was the Captain of the Guards to House Stark.

The actor as Jory in Game of Thrones (Credit: HBO)

He only appeared in series one, as like so many GOT characters, he was swiftly killed off.

Despite his early exit, he hit it off with Jason Momoa on set.

So much so that he invited him to have a role on his Netflix series Frontier.

Jamie took his mate up on his generous offer, and he starred on the series as McTaggart across eleven episodes.

He told The Scotsman of his friendship with Jason: “He’s one of my best mates now, and basically my American agent.

“He called me up at three o’clock one morning to come and do Frontier for Netflix, so I did.”

Is he married? Any kids?

The current relationship status of Jamie doesn’t seem to be publicly known. Nor is it obvious whether he has any children or not.

However, back in 2005 he was linked to Brookside actress Helen Grace.

But she is now married to actor Timothy Watson.



When is Too Close on ITV on?

Too Close kicks off tonight on April 12 at 9pm.

The remaining two episodes will air consecutively on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Once all of the episodes have aired, the miniseries will be available to stream in full from ITV Hub.

