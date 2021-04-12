Kate Garraway has admitted her first weekend caring for husband Derek Draper was “overwhelming”.

The 53-year-old presenter was reunited with her husband last week, after he was admitted to hospital in March 2020 with coronavirus.

Following their first weekend together in over a year, Kate detailed how the family had coped on GMB.

Kate Garraway admitted her first weekend home with husband Derek was ‘overwhelming’ (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway opens up on husband Derek

She appeared alongside co-host Susanna Reid on the ITV programme today (April 12).

Kate explained: “It’s extraordinary. We are over the moon and overwhelmed.

“It’s like when you first bring home your first born home and you’ve been planning for nine months.”

Opening up on the reasons for Derek coming home, Kate added: “It was a medical reason for reason for coming home as well as our desire and his desire too, to try and encourage a more normal environment to stimulate his recovery, cognition, and consciousness better.”

Furthermore, the mum-of-two explained she has 24 hour care staff living with them.

And Derek has also been given an alarm system to help him communicate.

Kate hosted GMB alongside Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

In addition, she said: “If you are wondering why I’m here – there are people there. Someone is there for Derek and the children so we’re all good.

“We’ve had a couple of lovely moments where [Derek] has reacted to something Darcey said. I don’t want to get my hopes up too much.”

Derek’s emotional return home

Kate previously revealed that Derek “burst into tears” when he arrived home last week.

Speaking on GMB, she said the couple’s children were waiting at the window as she and Derek pulled up.

Kate and Derek share two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They ran out and opened the door,” she said.

“He immediately burst into tears, there was a lot of hugging and we got him inside. He absolutely knew he was home.”

Meanwhile, during Friday’s show, Ben Shephard appeared to fight back tears ahead of Kate’s appearance.

Speaking about his friend, he said: “I remember sitting with her about a year ago and her telling me he had gone into hospital and what that felt like and just thinking at the time ‘he’s going to be fine, he’s going to be fine’ and it hasn’t been.

“It’s been anything but fine and not just for Kate, but everyone up and down the country who have been through this and lived this as well.”

