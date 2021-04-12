Alison Hammond talks about Philip on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Alison Hammond criticised for Prince Philip comment

The Duke's death was a discussion point on Monday's show

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning host Alison Hammond has been criticised by viewers for a comment about Prince Philip.

On Monday’s show, Alison and Dermot O’Leary discussed the Duke of Edinburgh‘s death alongside Matthew Wright and Camilla Tominey.

Alison started the discussion by saying: “I know we were all expecting him to die, but it was still quite shocking.”

Alison Hammond on This Morning
Alison spoke about the Duke of Edinburgh today (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about Alison?

Some viewers took to Twitter to criticise Alison’s comment, which they branded “insensitive”.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘arrives in UK’ ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral

One person said: “‘I know we were expecting him to die and everything like that?!’ I am sorry but how rude & unprofessional is that comment?!”

Another wrote: “Not watching this [bleep] show any longer. Alison: ‘We were expecting him to die?’ #WTF How professional!!”

Camilla Tominey on This Morning
Camilla appeared on the show to talk about Philip’s death (Credit: ITV)

Alison criticised for her comment

A third tweeted: “@AlisonHammond may need to hone her presenting and interviewing skills because to say ‘We were expecting him to die’ is a very insensitive and incredibly unprofessional.”

Philip died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9), the Palace announced on behalf of the Queen.

The Duke’s funeral will take place this Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel.

Prince Harry recently flew over from California so he can self-isolate and attend the funeral.

Philip died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry arrives in UK

However, he hasn’t been joined by his wife Meghan Markle because she was reportedly advised against flying due to being pregnant.

According to reports, family conversations will be focused on Philip rather than Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview fallout.

A source told The Sun: “The Queen has declared royal mourning for two weeks so it’s quite clear that is the focus.

“Conversations will be private but the focus will be on emotional ­matters of dealing with a father and grandfather.”

Despite this, royal experts have said it may be the perfect opportunity for Harry to repair his relationship with the royal family.

Prince Harry and Philip
Harry has arrived in the UK ahead of the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Expert Penny Junor told MailOnline: “My hope is that if something good can come out of the duke’s death it will be that it brings the family together.

Read more: Sophie Wessex reveals death of Prince Philip was ‘very, very peaceful’ and ‘so gentle’

“I imagine they will all be feeling apprehensive about seeing one another again.”

ED! has contacted reps for This Morning for comment on this story.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper
Kate Garraway compares bringing husband Derek home to a newborn baby
I can see your voice Amanda holden
I Can See Your Voice fans fear ‘Sharon Stone moment’ as Amanda Holden wears white minidress
coronation street cast
Coronation Street fans demand cast cull to axe ‘boring’ characters
Prince Harry in UK for Philip's funeral
Prince Harry ‘arrives in UK’ ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral
Ashley Cain reveals baby daughter Azaylia was rushed back into hospital
Piers Morgan latest: Sarah Ferguson revealed as royal who ‘supported’ ex-GMB host