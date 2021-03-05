DS Aiden Healy is a central character in ITV’s Vera.

Played by actor Kenny Doughty, he has been on Vera since 2015 and appeared in 26 episodes to date.

But just who is this Yorkshireman? And what else has he been on?

And is he married? Get to know more about Kenny below…

Who plays DS Aiden Healy?

DS Aiden Healy on Vera is played by actor Kenny Doughty.

He is from Barnsley, South Yorkshire and will turn 46 later this month.

Kenny on set with Brenda (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Kenny said about his Vera role?

Kenny says he loves playing Aiden, but the highlight of working on Vera is acting alongside Brenda Blethyn.

While speaking to Virgin Media, he said: “Brenda has created such an iconic, truthful character that everyone loves.

“She’s the standard-bearer of the show. We all come back with passion and vigour to do even better, and that’s 100% down to Brenda.”

How did he get into acting?

Kenny says he got into acting after being mercilessly bullied in school.

Raised by his single mum, he says kids relentlessly picked on him for being ‘poor.’

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he explained: “Going to the playground in breaks became a nightmare.

Kenny has a major role in Vera (Credit: SplashNews)

“Then I heard that one of the teachers was going to put on a school play. As an escape, I asked if I could join in the rehearsals.

“And I discovered that I rather liked it – firstly because it got me out of reach of the bullies, and secondly because I enjoyed the creativity.”

What else has Kenny Doughty been in?

Kenny has a lengthy TV acting career that spans back to 1998.

Stand-out shows include roles in Love, Lies and Records, Stella, Coronation Street and Funland.

He’s also appeared in various stage shows, including as Gaz in 2013’s national tour of The Fully Monty.

During an interview with Broadway.com, Kenny joked of how enthusiastic the audience were.

Kenny said: “At our first preview almost a year ago in Sheffield, we had no idea how the audience might react, and I think we were slightly like lambs to the wolves.

“The audience was so raucous that it was genuinely terrifying when we got out there. When we were in Dublin, they were stomping ‘get them off’ at one point, but we just had to hold our ground!”

Is he married? Any kids?

Kenny is married to actress Caroline Carver.

She is particularly known for her roles in The Aryan Couple, Holby City and My First Wedding.

But it is unknown if they have any children.

Kenny with his wife Caroline (Credit: SplashNews)

What’s next for the Vera star?

Future projects remain unconfirmed.

However, given Kenny’s already long lasting acting career we doubt it will be long until he’s announcing an exciting new role.

When is Vera next on?

Vera continues on ITV at 8.30pm.

While past episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub.

