Lorraine viewers claimed that Jo O’Meara looked ‘so different’, as the former S Club 7 star appeared on the show today (August 26).

The 42-year-old singer was launching her solo career on the show, but viewers were seemingly distracted.

Jo O’Meara appeared on Lorraine earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Jo O’Meara’s appearance on Lorraine

Last year, Jo took to Instagram to show before-and-after photos of herself after quitting booze and cigarettes.

At the time, she wrote: “Just goes to show you [what] dedication can do!

“Eating clean, training hard, quitting smoking, and quitting alcohol! I feel like a different person!”

And Jo certainly looked different on the show on Thursday.

Dressed in a smart red blazer, she was all smiles as she chatted to host Christine Lampard.

However, viewers couldn’t help but comment on her appearance.

Jo O’Meara looks SO different omg — . . . (@xciaoxbellax) August 26, 2021

What the hell has Jo O'Meara done to her face? #lorraine — Kyle S 2 (XR are still arseholes) (@KyleTWOell2112) August 26, 2021

How did viewers react to Jo on Lorraine?

Viewers took to Twitter to express their shock following the chat.

One said: “What the hell has Jo O’Meara done to her face? #lorraine.”

Another wrote: “What’s happened to Jo’s nose.”

Jo O’Meara looks so different

A third exclaimed: “Jo O’Meara looks so different OMG.”

Finally, another tweeted: “Yikes! Jo O’Meara looks so different.”

Jo previously appeared in S Club 7 (Credit: YouTube)

Jo said she always felt like ‘the ugly one’

In an interview with The Sun earlier this year, Jo said that she always felt the “ugly one” in the 90s pop band.

Responding to former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson – who said the same thing – Jo said she empathised.

“When I look back, I wasn’t that big really,” she said.

“But because I was standing next to three absolutely stunning girls, I was always ‘the ugly one that sang the songs’.”

She added: “I can totally relate to Jesy and how she feels because it’s a very real thing, body shaming.”

