Who plays Angelica in His Dark Materials on BBC One?

Who plays Angelica in His Dark Materials?

Angelica is a new character who appears in the second series of the BBC adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy.

The BBC series kicks off on Sunday (November 8 2020) and continues for seven weeks.

Viewers will no doubt recognise the actress from the role she played in Game of Thrones.

Here’s everything you need to know about actress Bella Ramsey…

***Warning: may contain spoilers from His Dark Materials series two***

Bella Ramsey plays Angelica in His Dark Materials (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Angelica?

Actress Bella Ramsey plays Angelica in His Dark Materials.

Angelica is one of the few remaining citizens left in Cittàgazze, along with her sister Paola – played by Ella Schrey-Yeats.

Angelica tells Lyra and Will that Spectres have killed all the adults from Cittàgazze.

When Lord Asriel ripped a window between his world and the world of Cittàgazze, the city was filled with Spectres.

Spectres are creatures interlinked with Dust that can steal the souls of adults.

Bella Ramsey as The Worst Witch in the CBBC drama (Credit: CBBC)

Who is Bella Ramsey?

Bella Ramsey is a British actress, who showed an interest in acting from a young age.

She started acting as a hobby at the age of four, at Stagecoach Theatre Arts in Loughborough.

Bella then went to The Television Workshop, where she began auditioning for professional jobs.

She has appeared in several huge TV series and films since 2016.



What is Bella Ramsey famous for?

Bella appeared in HBO’s Game of Thrones from 2016 until 2019.

She played fierce warrior Lyanna Mormont until her heroic death, when she was crushed by a giant wight.

Bella is also known for playing the leading role of Mildred Hubble in the 2017 CBBC television series The Worst Witch.

She is also the titular character of the 2018 Netflix original series Hilda.

Bella played Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft in the Oscar-winning film Judy in 2019.

Bella Ramsey plays Lorna Luft to Renee Zellweger’s Judy Garland (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How old is Bella Ramsey?

Bella Ramsey (Angelica in His Dark Materials) is currently 17 years old.

She was born on September 25 2003 in Nottingham.

His Dark Materials airs on Sundays on BBC One and is available to watch on iPlayer.

