Life on BBC One came to an end tonight (Tuesday November 3 2020) with an emotional finale, leaving many viewers asking if there’ll be a second series.

Hannah’s wedding day arrived and all of the characters made their final choices about how to move forward with their lives.

Here’s everything you need to know about Life episode six, including if the residents of the Manchester block of flats will return.

***Warning: spoilers from season finale ahead***

Hannah and Andy finally get together in Life on BBC One (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: BBC drama Life: Where is the six-part Doctor Foster spin-off filmed in the UK?

Will there be a second series of Life on BBC One?

The BBC are yet to confirm if there will be another series.

Despite the popularity of the show, a second series would be difficult to film with current Covid-19 restrictions in place.

But we’d be surprised if BBC One didn’t recommission writer Mike Bartlett to script another season in the future.

How does BBC One’s Life series one end?

The final episode of Life saw Hannah flee her own wedding to Liam.

The new mum finally saw sense and jilted controling Liam at the altar.

She choose Andy, the father of her daughter Evie.

The pair were seen reunited after she chased after a bus he was on.

Meanwhile, Saira and David finally talked about their mutual love for Kelly.

Elsewhere, Belle vowed to sort her life out, and Gail and Henry appeared to get back together.

Life ended with all four leading characters coming together to celebrate Hannah NOT getting married at their apartment building.

Belle needs to quit the booze in BBC One drama Life (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who is Saira Choudhry? BBC’s Life cast member and Michelle Keegan lookalike

Do Gail and Henry stay together?

At the beginning of episode six, Henry and Gail try to start again but the old problems soon arise – Henry doesn’t like Gail’s true personality.

After a dance class he accuses her of “wanting to lead” and says their marriage isn’t going to work.

Henry tells Gail he is “releasing her from the promise” she made on their wedding day 50 years ago, and says: “You can’t pretend it’s working.”

Gail intervenes in Hannah’s wedding, making sure she doesn’t make the wrong choice.

At the end of the episode, Henry tracks Gail down and the pair pretend they are meeting for the first time.

Henry tells Gail “you’re never too old for a new start”, and they go out for a drink to “start again”.

We learn that Gail has been wearing a locket necklace full of confetti from their wedding.

Does Belle sort her life out?

Belle realises she’s not in love with her ex-husband Neil and walks out of his wedding.

She arrives at Hannah’s wedding instead and swears not to let her niece Maya down again, calling her “the best person I know”.

Belle also admits she “doesn’t always need to be quite so in control”, before doing everything she can to help Hannah get her happy ending.

She invites Dominic over, and promises him sex which puts a smile on his face!

David and Saira were finally honest with each other in Life (Credit: BBC One)

Do Hannah and Andy get together in Life?

Hannah gets last minute nerves about her nuptials to Liam and admits she doesn’t love him.

After a heart to heart with Gail – who knows all about unhappy marriages – Hannah follows her heart and doesn’t go through with the wedding.

She sees Andy, and they confess their true feelings for each other. YAH!

Does David forgive Saira?

David discovers that Kelly was in love with two people at the same time – him and Saira.

Saira reveals that Kelly had sworn her to secrecy about their relationship.

She says she never meant to hurt him, but she just wanted to get close to Kelly.

They agree to scatter Kelly’s ashes together and agree to work on their relationship.

BBC One’s Life is currently available to watch on iPlayer.

What did you think of Life? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.