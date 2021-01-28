The Chasers Road Trip continues on ITV1 with Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace travelling across the globe testing their intellect. But who is The Chasers Road Trip narrator?

Episode two of the three-parter airs on Thursday (January 28 2021).

Here’s everything you need to know.

Mark Labbett and Anne Hegerty on The Chasers Road Trip. But who is the narrator? (Credit: ITV)

Who is The Chasers Road Trip narrator?

Comedian and TV presenter Rob Brydon narrates the series.

In episode one, he was heard calmly narrating over scenes in which Mark Labbett’s driving was, quite frankly, worrying.

We see Mark struggling to get his enormous brain around driving a huge van over in the States.

In one scene, Mark gets himself into a bit of a pickle whilst manoeuvring himself, Anna and Shaun around town.

Rob’s voiceover says: “Although it may appear to be a simple task, driving is one of the most complex challenges your brain can undertake.”

Mark then bangs into a curb and shouts: “What on earth was that?!”

Rob calmly continues: “Processing 11 million pieces of information per second, the brain balances co-ordination, and spacial awareness, to create a seamless journey.

“Well that’s the theory anyway…”

It’s Rob’s cheeky side comments, done with tongue firmly in cheek, that help make the series as compelling as it is.

What is the show about?

Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett embark on the geekiest road trip ever.

Escaping from the ITV studios for this three-parter, the brainboxes attempt to discover if they really are as smart as they think.

The “three titans of trivia travel the globe to take on child geniuses, great apes, and the latest AI and robot technology”.

In episode one, they uncovered the surprising cognitive abilities of animals.

They met Bonobo ape Kanzi, who is able to communicate with humans by using a series of pictures and symbols on a Lexigram.

Shaun Wallace on The Chasers Road Trip (Credit: ITV)

What else has Rob Brydon narrated?

Rob is most famous for his portrayal of Bryn West in Gavin & Stacey, as well as starring in The Trip opposite Steve Coogan.

He also fronts quiz show Would I Lie to You?

Rob also provides the voiceover in a multitude of shows, including animations Zog and the Flying Doctors, Revolting Rhymes and Early Man.

He’s narrated Twelve Puppies and Us, Natural World and a number of other documentaries.

How to check your own IQ

A person’s IQ can be calculated by taking an intelligence test.

The average IQ is 100 by definition.

If you achieve a score higher than 100, you did better than the average person.

In general, IQ tests are administered one-on-one, with a trained psychologist.

However, there are lots of online versions like the 123 Test and Test Guide.

Anne Hegerty takes on a child at Scrabble – and is surprised with the results (Credit: ITV)

The Chasers Road Trip episode two, ITV1

The three-part series follows the “three titans of trivia” as they travel the globe to take on child geniuses, great apes, and the latest AI and robot technology.

In episode two, the Chasers journey to the UK and go head-to-head with child geniuses.

They investigate to what degree intelligence is innate or can be developed.

But, while some of the UK’s brightest kids impress Anne, Mark and Shaun, they are shocked to learn that they themselves have something surprising in common, which could unlock the mystery to the trio’s amazing memories.

The Chasers Road Trip: Planes, Trains and Automobiles continues on Thursday January 28 at 9pm on ITV1.

