Who is Wild Gardener Colin Stafford-Johnson? How old is he and where is he from?

Wild Gardener Colin Stafford-Johnson returns home on a personal quest to transform his old childhood garden into a haven for native wildlife, in a new BBC Two series.

But what is Colin famous for?

How old is he, and where is he from?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wild Gardener Colin Stafford-Jones.

Colin Stafford-Johnson returns home in a personal quest to transform his childhood garden (Credit: BBC Two)

Who is Wild Gardener Colin Stafford-Jones?

The Wild Gardener presenter Colin Stafford-Jones is a wildlife cameraman.

For 30 years, he has filmed the creatures of the world and enjoyed some amazing encounters with wildlife – including humpback whales (see video below).

Colin is also a filmmaker and television presenter, best known for his work on a variety of BBC nature documentaries.

He has produced at least 50 episodes of the Living the Wildlife series for RTÉ.

He specialised in filming big cats and worked as a cameraman on the landmark BBC series Planet Earth.

Colin won awards for his very personal documentary, Broken Tail’s Last Journey.

The moving documentary offered an insight into the pressures on the decreasing tiger population in India by following the sad trail of one young tiger who left the Ranthambore preserve.

He has filmed and presented several episodes of BBC’s long running Natural World series.

In 2020, he presented a two-part wildlife programme titled Wild Cuba: A Caribbean Journey.

How old is he?

Colin Stafford-Jones was reportedly born in 1964.

That makes him 57 years of age at the time of writing.

The Wild Gardener presenter Colin Stafford-Johnson living his best life in idyllic surroundings (Credit: BBC Two)

Where is Wild Gardener Colin Stafford-Jones from?

Colin Stafford-Johnson was born and brought up in Cabinteely, Dublin, Ireland.

His family had a garden centre and nursery business there.

In fact, his father Barney Johnson was the first TV gardener in Ireland, although he sadly died of cancer when Colin was just 15.

Colin left Dublin when he was about 20 and lived in the UK, and then overseas for years, travelling around the world for his work.

In The Wild Gardener on BBC Two, Colin Stafford-Jones returns to his childhood home in Ireland.

After inheriting his boyhood country garden, Colin returns to transform it into a nature refuge for wild creatures.

Is Wild Gardener Colin Stafford-Jones married?

Very little is known about Colin Stafford-Jones’ private life.

However, we do know that he has a large family.

He has four children – Sylvie, Annabelle, Finnian and Oliver.

Colin Stafford-Jones is from Dublin in Ireland (Credit: BBC Two)

The Wild Gardener on BBC Two

Colin Stafford-Jones presents the first of a two-part series on BBC Two (Friday November 19 2021).

After 30 years of filming the creatures of the world, the wildlife cameraman returns home on a personal project…

He aims to turn his old childhood garden into a haven for native wildlife over the course of two years.

He begins by digging ponds, clearing scrub, planting woodland and sowing meadows as he tries to figure out how best to lure the wild creatures back.

And the hard graft is worth it when some amazing Disney-like creatures begin to arrive.

Meanwhile, Colin travels across Britain and Ireland to meet other wild gardeners on their own crusades.

They show him how they have drawn wildlife back to their plots, big and small.

When is episode two of The Wild Gardener on BBC Two?

The second instalment of Colin Stafford-Jones’ The Wild Gardeners airs on Friday November 26 2021.

It will air between 8pm and 9pm on BBC Two.

In part two of two, Colin Stafford-Johnson begins to reap the rewards of his labours.

Working through the winter, the wildlife cameraman reflects on his journey so far and plans the busy spring and summer months ahead.

With most of the heavy lifting done, Colin now uses a gentle hand to maintain the garden as he tries to lure back as many wild creatures as possible.

The Wild Gardener starts on Friday November 19 2021 at 8pm on BBC Two.

