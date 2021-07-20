Love Your Garden host Alan Titchmarsh has been on our screens for almost 40 years showing off his gardening expertise.

But the green-fingered celebrity has another lesser-known talent that he put to use when Prince William and Kate Middleton got married.

Alan, 72, has always had a strong relationship with the Royal Family and put one of his major passions in life into play for the big day.

Alan has forged a lengthy TV career from his love of gardening (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Alan Titchmarsh help William and Kate celebrate their marriage?

It’s a little-known fact that outside of his TV career the dad of two has a rather intriguing hobby.

Alan enjoys nothing more than a good bell-ringing session whenever he can get his hands on a rope.

So when the Cambridges had their lavish ceremony at Westminister Abbey back in 2011, he had to play his role.

Alan aided celebrations for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by ringing a quarter peal for the couple from one of his favourite locations, Holybourne, Hampshire.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Love Your Garden host Alan Titchmarsh Married?

Alan most definitely is very happily married, something which he has often spoken about.

He and wife Alison have been hitched since 1975, meaning they celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary this year.

The couple have two daughters, Polly, 42, and 40-year-old Camilla.

Alan and his wife Alison (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Alan done?

Alan is most renowned for his hosting roles on Gardener’s World, Ground Force and Songs Of Praise.

He has also published an array of books giving guidance and tips to aspiring gardeners.

He also once spent a year filming a documentary alongside Prince Philip to mark his 90th birthday.

Alan helped to put together the informative offering as a friend of the family.

The pro grower later revealed in an interview with Good Morning Britain that the Duke Of Edinburgh was a difficult man to interview due to his humble approach.

He said: “The thing about him was, what you had to realise while interviewing, he hated talking about himself. He would never put himself in front of the Queen.”

Does Love Your Garden host Alan have Instagram?

He does indeed. Alan recently followed in the footsteps of fellow nature-loving TV veteran Sir Richard Attenborough by dipping his toes into the world of social media.

But Alan is a little worried that cancel culture may catch up to him on the picture-based sharing site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Titchmarsh MBE (@alantitchmarshmbe)

He has admitted to consulting daughters Polly and Camilla, who are in their forties, before he hits post.

Alan told The Mirror: “I’m not doing it to be reassured about my popularity – I’m just happy to share the things I enjoy. People can either look at them or not look at them, and that will do.”

Catch Alan on Love Your Garden, tonight at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!